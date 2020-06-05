SAT.1

Was Bestseller-Autorin Jojo Moyes über die SAT.1-Adaption ihres Romans sagt - "Im Schatten das Licht" am Montag, 8. Juni, um 20:15 Uhr in SAT.1

Unterföhring

5. Juni 2020. Von Hollywood nach Deutschland: Millionen Leser weltweit sind bezaubert von den Geschichten der Bestseller-Autorin Jojo Moyes. Die wohl bekannteste Verfilmung ihres Buchs "Ein ganzes halbes Jahr" erschien 2016 mit Hollywood-Starbesetzung. SAT.1 zeigt jetzt erstmals ihren Roman "Im Schatten das Licht" als Eigenproduktion mit International EMMY® Gewinnerin Anna Schudt, Kai Schumann und Henning Baum. Autorin Jojo Moyes ist begeistert von der Umsetzung: "I loved this adaptation, which is true to the emotions and spirit of my book. It is so exciting to see characters which have only existed in my head live and breathe on screen, and I want to send my congratulations to the actors for such a great job, and everyone involved in the production. I think we all need a little escapism now and then, and I hope you all enjoy it as much as I did."

SAT.1 zeigt "Im Schatten das Licht" am Montag, 8. Juni 2020, um 20:15 Uhr. Der gleichnamige Roman ist bei Rowohlt Polaris erschienen.

Weitere Zitate, Infos und Bilder zu "Im Schatten das Licht" finden Sie unter: http://presse.sat1.de/ImSchattenDasLicht.

