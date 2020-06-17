Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

Euler Hermes Rating bewertet den ORF mit AA-

Für die kommenden zwölf Monate wird durch Unwägbarkeiten im regulatorischen Umfeld und weitere Ergebnisbelastungen im Rahmen der Coronavirus Pandemie eine negative Entwicklung des Ratings erwartet.

Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH bewertet die Bonität der Österreichischer Rundfunk Stiftung öffentlichen Rechts mit AA-. Die seit 2014 bestehende Ratingnotation wird damit erneut bestätigt. Für die kommenden zwölf Monate wird eine negative Entwicklung des Ratings erwartet.

Der ORF verfügt über ein moderat bis leicht erhöhtes Geschäftsrisiko. Positiv wird der hoheitliche Kernauftrag des ORF, das österreichische Bundesgebiet mit unabhängigen Hörfunk- und Fernsehprogrammen mit hohem Eigenproduktionsanteil zu versorgen, beurteilt. Durch die multimediale Positionierung, den führenden Qualitätsjournalismus u.a. auch bei der Covid-19 Berichterstattung, die Marktführerschaft in ausgewählten Genre Clustern, wie Information, Kultur, Sport und Unterhaltung, sowie regionale Kooperationen im Mediensektor erwartet die Agentur, dass der ORF seine hohen Marktanteile auch zukünftig sichern und die Gebührenlegitimation wahren kann. Risiken im Hinblick auf die kurz- bis mittelfristige Weiterentwicklung des öffentlich-rechtlichen Kernauftrages bestehen insbesondere durch die Reformen des ORF Gesetzes und der (gebührenrechtlichen) Finanzierungsgrundlage sowie in der fehlenden Priorisierung des multidimensionalen Transformationsprozesses des ORF auf politischer Ebene. Daneben bestehen Risiken durch die erhöhte Wettbewerbsintensität und Marktkonzentration, den sich durch die Coronavirus Pandemie beschleunigt verändernden Medienkonsum und rezessionsbedingt zyklischen Rückgang der Werbeerlöse.

Das Finanzrisiko des ORF wird als moderat bis gering bewertet. Die Belastungen der Ertragskraft durch rückläufige TV-Werbeeinnahmen und die negativen Auswirkungen der Coronavirus Pandemie werden durch die Gebührenfinanzierung, positive Sondereinflüsse und umfangreiche Kosteneinsparungen begrenzt. Unwägbarkeiten sehen die Analysten kurz- bis mittelfristig in weiteren Covid-19 Sonderbelastungen und durch Verluste aus der Ausstrahlung von Großevents. Mittel- bis langfristig erwartet die Agentur durch die Weiterentwicklung des Kernauftrages und Standortsynergien am Küniglberg/ Wien multimediale Ertragspotenziale zur Beitragsstabilität. Die Mittelabflüsse aus Sozialverpflichtungen sind durch angemessene Wertpapierverkäufe gedeckt. Der ORF verfügt durch die gute Finanzierungsstruktur, die gebührenrechtliche Ermächtigung für Investitionen von rd. EUR 300 Mio. und das Wertpapierportfolio über eine gute finanzielle Flexibilität. Finanzielle Risiken werden durch eine diversifizierte und konservative Portfoliostruktur im Wertpapierbestand begrenzt.

Projektrisiken bestehen bei der Standortkonsolidierung und Umsetzung der Transformation. Daneben sieht die Agentur auf der EU Ebene rechtliche Risiken. Die operationellen Risiken stehen im Einklang mit dem Anker-Rating. Weiter äußerst positiv wirken sich insgesamt die für Österreich und die Bundesländer sehr hohe medienpolitische und wirtschaftliche Bedeutung des ORF auf der Grundlage des bundesverfassungsrechtlich im ORF-Gesetz legitimierten hoheitlichen medialen Versorgungsauftrages aus. Darüber hinaus wirken sich die garantierte Gebührenfinanzierung der Aufgaben, der äußerst hohe Integrationsgrad und die hohe Bonität der öffentlichen Stiftungsträger auf das Rating aus, sodass das Stand-Alone Rating (BBB) um fünf Notches auf AA- aufgewertet wird.

Der ORF ist verantwortlich für die Versorgung Österreichs durch zwölf Rundfunk- (Reichweite 63,2 %) und vier Fernsehprogramme (Reichweite 49,6 %) sowie Teletext- und Online-Angebote. Stiftungsträger sind der Bund und die Bundesländer Österreichs. Der ORF Konzern erzielte in 2019 mit rd. 3.900 Mitarbeitern eine Gesamtleistung von EUR 1,05 Mrd.

Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten und Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt. Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes (ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.

Aktuelle Ratings veröffentlicht die Ratingagentur auf eulerhermes-rating.com.

Methodik

Dieses Rating wurde auf Basis der aktuellen Methode Emittentenrating der Euler Hermes Rating GmbH erstellt, die unter eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht ist.

