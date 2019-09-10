Euler Hermes Rating GmbH

Ratings der KGAL Gruppe und physible Anleihe bestätigt

Euler Hermes Rating bestätigt die Bonitätseinstufung der KGAL GmbH & Co. KG mit BBB-. Die führende Marktposition als Investment- und Assetmanager für Sachwertanlagen sowie die stabile Erlösbasis aus langfristigen Verwaltungsverträgen sind maßgebend für die Einschätzung der Analysten. Für die kommenden zwölf Monate erwartet die Agentur eine stabile Entwicklung des Ratings.

Das Rating der physible Enterprise I 18/23 Anleihe der KGAL Tochtergesellschaft physible GmbH mit einem Volumen von EUR 30 Mio. und einer Laufzeit bis längstens 2023 wurde ebenfalls von der Euler Hermes Rating überprüft und mit BBB bestätigt. Maßgebend für das Anleiherating sind nach Angaben der Agentur das Emittentenrating der KGAL GmbH & Co. KG, die angemessenen Gläubigerschutzrechte sowie die auf Basis von Szenariorechnungen erwartete Rückführungsquote.

Die KGAL Gruppe ist ein unabhängiger Investment- und Assetmanager mit einem Investitionsvolumen von rund 20,5 Milliarden Euro, rund 350 Mitarbeitern und konsolidierten Erträgen aus dem Dienstleistungs- und Provisionsgeschäft von 79,4 Millionen Euro im Geschäftsjahr 2018. Der Schwerpunkt der Investments liegt auf langfristigen Realkapitalanlagen für institutionelle Investoren in den Assetklassen Immobilien, Infrastruktur und Flugzeuge. Die europaweit tätige Gruppe wurde vor 51 Jahren gegründet und hat ihren Sitz in Grünwald bei München. Die physible GmbH ist eine 100-prozentige Tochtergesellschaft der KGAL GmbH & Co. KG.

Die Euler Hermes Rating GmbH (Euler Hermes Rating) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur der Euler Hermes und Allianz Gruppe gegründet und fokussiert sich auf das Rating von Emittenten und Emissionen. Euler Hermes Rating ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments und des Rates als Credit Rating Agency (CRA) registriert und wird als External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI) bei der European Banking Authority (EBA) geführt. Euler Hermes Rating ist eine Tochtergesellschaft von Euler Hermes (ELE:PA), dem weltweiten Marktführer im Kreditversicherungsgeschäft.

Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichtes veröffentlicht die Ratingagentur auf eulerhermes-rating.com.

Methodik

Die Ratings wurde auf Basis der aktuellen Methoden Emittentenrating und Emissionsrating der Euler Hermes Rating GmbH erstellt, die unter eulerhermes-rating.com veröffentlicht sind.

