Infosys und LTA unterzeichnen strategische Technologiepartnerschaft für das historische Turnier im Queens Club, London

Im Rahmen der mehrjährigen Partnerschaft kommt Infosys Topaz zum Einsatz, um KI-gestützte Spielanalysen und Fan-Erlebnisse zu ermöglichen

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen für digitale Services der nächsten Generation und Beratung, geht eine strategische Partnerschaft mit der Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) ein, dem Dachverband für Tennis in Großbritannien. Infosys ist nun offizieller KI- und Innovationspartner der HSBC Championships im renommierten Queen's Club in London. Infosys ermöglicht mit seiner technologischen und datenanalytischen Expertise und der KI-gestützten Plattform Infosys Topaz detaillierte Leistungsanalysen für Spieler:innen, intensiviert das Fan-Erlebnis und stellt reibungslose Abläufe bei den HSBC Championships sicher. Darüber hinaus stehen auch Nachhaltigkeit und die Förderung gemeinschaftsorientierter Initiativen im Fokus der Partnerschaft, unterstützt durch digitale Plattformen und mit dem Ziel, langfristig einen gesellschaftlichen Beitrag zu leisten.

Infosys ist bereits Technologiepartner bedeutender internationaler Tennisturniere wie den Australian Open und Roland-Garros und pflegt enge Partnerschaften mit der Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) sowie der International Tennis Hall of Fame. Nun weitet Infosys sein Engagement auf die LTA und die HSBC Championships aus – ein Turnier, das seit über 136 Jahren in London ausgetragen wird. In diesem Jahr steht zudem ein historischer Meilenstein bevor: Erstmals seit über 50 Jahren wird bei den HSBC Championships neben dem traditionsreichen Herren-Turnier (ATP 500) auch ein Damen-Turnier der WTA-Tour (WTA 500) ausgetragen.

Chris Pollard, Managing Director für Commercial & Operations bei der LTA, sagt: „Wir freuen uns außerordentlich, dass die HSBC Championships im Queen's Club in diesem Jahr erstmals sowohl ein WTA- als auch ein ATP-500-Turnier ausrichten. Dieser historische Meilenstein ist ein wichtiger Schritt in der Weiterentwicklung und wachsenden Bedeutung des renommierten Turniers. Die Zusammenarbeit mit Infosys nimmt eine zentrale Rolle ein das Fan-Erlebnis auf ein neues Niveau zu heben. Die KI- und Technologie-Innovationen von Infosys ermöglichen Echtzeit-Einblicke und interaktive Elemente, die für unvergessliche Erlebnisse sorgen und zum nachhaltigen Erfolg der HSBC Championships beitragen werden."

Sumit Virmani, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, sagt: „Seit über zehn Jahren engagieren wir uns für die digitale Transformation im Tennis. Wir freuen wir uns sehr, die HSBC Championships, in Zusammenarbeit mit der LTA, mithilfe von KI und digitalen Innovationen zu gestalten. Mit unserer unternehmensweiten, KI-orientierten Technologiesuite Infosys Topaz wollen wir sowohl das Spielerlebnis als auch die Fan-Interaktion bei diesem traditionsreichen Turnier im Queen's Club in London auf ein neues Niveau heben."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

About the LTA

The LTA is the National Governing Body of tennis in Great Britain. We are here to govern and grow tennis, from grassroots participation through to the professional game. Our vision is "Tennis Opened Up" and we want to transform communities through tennis. We work with schools, with volunteers, with coaches and with venues across the whole country. We also represent the interests of over 2,000,000 Members, playing on more than 23,000 courts. The LTA runs and supports a network of 11,500 approved tournaments for players of all ages, the main cornerstones of which are the LTA's premier grass-court events at The Queen's Club, Nottingham and Eastbourne, leading up to The Championships, Wimbledon. For further information about the LTA and tennis in Britain, visit www.lta.org.uk or follow us on X, Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, and LinkedIn.

