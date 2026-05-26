Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe

Welcome aboard – The Paulaner Brewery Group and Brouwerij Dilewyns enter into partnership

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The Paulaner Brewery Group and the renowned Belgian Brouwerij Dilewyns entered a new partnership on March 1. This collaboration will enable the traditional Munich-based brewery to strengthen its presence on the Belgian market and make its range of high-quality beers available to an even wider audience.

“We are delighted to have Brouwerij Dilewyns as a strong partner at our side since March 1. Not only are they a brewery, but they also have experience in importing and distributing beverages and share our passion for high-quality beers,” says Marcus Thieme, Director of International Markets at the Paulaner Brewery Group. Brouwerij Dilewyns stands for carefully curated brands, strong partnerships with breweries, and high quality in distribution. The company supplies both retailers and restaurants and actively contributes to Belgian beer culture.

Through its partnership with Brouwerij Dilewyns, Paulaner aims to expand its presence in Belgium. “Our goal is to become the best-selling German wheat beer in the off trade with Paulaner. In addition, we will further expand our presence in the hospitality industry with Brouwerij Dilewyns, focusing on both the Paulaner beer garden and the Paulaner Oktoberfest,” said Thieme.

The ideal conditions for experiencing the Bavarian way of life in Belgium and raising a glass of the finest Munich beer. Cheers!

About the Paulaner brewery

‘Gut, besser, Paulaner’ (‘Good, better, Paulaner’) – the famous slogan of the Paulaner brewery is more than just an advertising slogan, because it also serves as a guiding principle for every single Paulaner employee. The name Paulaner has been synonymous with supreme quality and Munich beer culture since 1634. The Paulaner master brewers in Munich brew the diverse range of beers associated with a Bavarian brewery, from classics such as wheat beer and ‘Helles’ to specialities like Salvator and Oktoberfest beer, as well as new beer creations. Paulaner is a well-established family-run Munich business, which now exports to more than 70 countries around the world and has developed into a globally thinking, modern and successful branded company. More information on www.paulaner.de.

Original-Content von: Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe, übermittelt durch news aktuell