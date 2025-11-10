PTx

PTx Brands Precision Planting and PTx Trimble Showcase Solutions for Every Season at Agritechnica 2025

Salzkotten, Germany (ots)

As farmers increasingly opt to update their existing equipment with precision upgrades, visitors to the PTx exhibit at this year’s Agritechnica will discover retrofit and customization options designed to maximize efficiency and profitability. From planting to harvest and everything in between, PTx™ brands Precision Planting® and PTx Trimble™ will present innovative solutions for every season.

“Agritechnica is an ideal stage for farmers from across Europe to experience how our technologies can extend the capabilities of existing equipment,” said Brian Sorbe, President, PTx. “Our goal is to help farmers tackle their toughest challenges without the need for major new equipment investments.”

Booth 20C14 will be home to the entire PTx portfolio of products, including new products and familiar upgrades:

vConnect | Drive : Upgrade to vDrive electric motors and vSet seed meters for industry-leading singulation, rate control and individual row control.

: Upgrade to vDrive electric motors and vSet seed meters for industry-leading singulation, rate control and individual row control. MiraSense : Seed tube sensor that uses a powerful LED lightsource.

: Seed tube sensor that uses a powerful LED lightsource. RowPilot : Precisly cultivate weeds between rows using AI. Coming in 2026.

: Precisly cultivate weeds between rows using AI. Coming in 2026. TrueTracker : Next-generation active implement steering system powered by Autopilot™ technology. Coming in mid-2026.

Next-generation active implement steering system powered by Autopilot™ technology. Coming in mid-2026. WM-FieldDrain : Automated height control for complex drainage projects via the Precision‑IQ™ field application. Coming in early 2026.

Automated height control for complex drainage projects via the Precision‑IQ™ field application. Coming in early 2026. Panorama : Companion app for 20|20 displays offering many new features.

Companion app for 20|20 displays offering many new features. NAV-860 : Affordable guidance controller with maximum uptime, high accuracy, repeatable positioning and guidance for over 10,000 vehicle platforms. Get the bundle in 2026.

: Affordable guidance controller with maximum uptime, high accuracy, repeatable positioning and guidance for over 10,000 vehicle platforms. Get the bundle in 2026. SymphonyVision Vision-Based Spraying : Camera-driven spot spraying technology that reduces chemical inputs. Supports Green-on-Brown, Green-on-green, and Cotton. Additional crops are planned for early 2026.

Camera-driven spot spraying technology that reduces chemical inputs. Supports Green-on-Brown, Green-on-green, and Cotton. Additional crops are planned for early 2026. FarmENGAGE: Comprehensive operations management platform unifying fleets and fieldwork across brands. Many new features were just released.

