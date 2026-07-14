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PVOP showcases eight solutions for smarter photovoltaic operations at Intersolar Europe 2026

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Munich (ots)

PVOP successfully participated in Intersolar Europe 2026, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, held from 23 to 25 June in Munich. Bringing together the global photovoltaic community for more than three decades, the event provided the ideal stage for PVOP to present its portfolio of innovative digital solutions designed to support the next generation of solar plant operations and maintenance.

During the exhibition, PVOP showcased the eight technical solutions developed to enhance photovoltaic performance through the integration of AI, big data and advanced digital technologies. Covering areas including sensorisation, smart tracking, automated fault diagnosis, predictive asset management and AI-driven battery control, the solutions address some of the industry's most pressing operational and economic challenges.

"PVOP is here to help the industry address the challenges it is currently facing, from lower-than-expected plant performance to reduced financial returns. Our strategy is to support the digitalisation of photovoltaic plant operations by ensuring high-quality data for AI-driven applications and by providing solutions that enable operators to manage increasingly large photovoltaic portfolios more efficiently."

- Luis Narvarte, PVOP Project Coordinator

Discussions throughout the exhibition confirmed that energy storage, intelligent asset management and integrated digital platforms are rapidly becoming strategic priorities for the solar industry. These trends closely align with PVOP's research activities, particularly its work on battery integration, predictive maintenance and advanced operational intelligence that enables proactive rather than reactive plant management.

"The key trends at Intersolar reflect the industry's biggest challenges: battery storage, intelligent tracking systems and integrated photovoltaic portfolio management. All of these aspects are addressed within the PVOP project, providing operators with the digital tools they need to improve performance and respond to an increasingly complex energy landscape."

- Manuel Castillo, CTO and Founding Partner at Qualifying Photovoltaics (QPV), partner in the PVOP project.

The project presented the eight AI-powered technical solutions for photovoltaic operations and maintenance.

The solutions leverage operational photovoltaic data from a PV plant park of more than 11 GW.

Key application areas include sensorisation, smart tracking, automated fault diagnosis, predictive asset management, electricity market forecasting and AI-driven battery control.

PVOP supports the digitalisation of photovoltaic operations to improve plant performance, reduce operational costs and maximise asset profitability.

As Europe accelerates its renewable energy transition, simply installing more solar panels is no longer enough. The next challenge is operating solar power plants more efficiently, integrating them into increasingly complex electricity markets, and ensuring they deliver affordable, reliable energy.

Discover more on the PVOP project in this video-podcast episode: LINK

About PVOP

The PVOP project is transforming Europe's approach to solar energy, enhancing efficiency and slashing maintenance costs across the continent.

By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and big data, this initiative analyses operational data from over 11 gigawatts of solar installations to pinpoint and address system inefficiencies. Through rigorous testing of eight innovative solutions, PVOP aims to boost system performance and support the EU's sustainable energy goals.

This pivotal effort advances solar technology and brings us closer to a sustainable, cost-effective energy future, positioning Europe as a leader in clean energy innovation.

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Original-Content von: REVOLVE, übermittelt durch news aktuell