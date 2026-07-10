Elprom Heavy Industries

Elprom Heavy Industries and ETD Transformátory draw strong international interest at Intersolar Europe 2026

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Elprom Heavy Industries, one of the largest Bulgarian power transformer manufacturer with over 75 years of engineering heritage, and ETD Transformátory, the leading Czech transformer manufacturer tracing its roots to the renowned Skoda Works in Plzen, have concluded their joint participation at Intersolar Europe 2026 - one of Europe's most significant gatherings for the energy and power technology industry. The three-day exhibition, held at Messe München from 23 to 25 June 2026, brought together thousands of industry professionals from across the globe, providing both companies with a valuable platform to present their capabilities, strengthen existing partnerships and build new relationships.

Intersolar Europe has been established as essential meeting point for the global energy industry - a place where utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, engineering consultants and equipment manufacturers meet to exchange knowledge, discuss challenges and shape the direction of the sector. For power transformer manufacturers like Elprom Heavy Industries and ETD Transformátory, events of this scale represent a unique opportunity to engage directly with the full spectrum of the industry in a concentrated period of time.

Both companies reported a high volume of meetings and technical discussions throughout the three days, with representatives attending from the DACH region and a broad range of other European countries. Interest was strong across multiple sectors - renewable energy integration, industrial power applications and grid modernisation projects - reflecting both companies' product portfolios and the continued growth in demand for reliable, high-performance transformer solutions across the European market.

"Events like Intersolar Europe are among the most important gatherings in our industry - they bring together the entire energy world in one place and create the conditions for exactly the kind of dialogue that moves the sector forward. Over three days, we had the opportunity to meet with a wide range of experts, organisations and potential partners, and those conversations directly inform how we think about innovation, product development and the markets we serve. What became very clear through those meetings is the value that our customers and partners place on long-term engineering experience. ETD Transformátory and Elprom Heavy Industries together represent decades of accumulated transformer knowledge that translates into products with proven reliability and long operational life, even under the most demanding conditions. Combined with our strategic factory locations and our deep understanding of European market requirements, that experience makes us a partner our customers can count on for the long term." - Leonid Kogan, Sales Director, ETD Transformátory and Elprom Heavy Industries.

The strong reception at Intersolar 2026 reflects the growing recognition of both companies' engineering heritage among international actors. ETD Transformátory, founded in 1921 as Skoda Works - an electrotechnical tradition in Plzen, carries more than a century of transformer engineering expertise. Elprom Heavy Industries, established in 1949 in Sofia and formerly operating under Hyundai Heavy Industries, brings over 75 years of production experience and a track record of delivering transformers to customers in more than 85 countries across five continents.

A key theme in discussions at the exhibition was the strategic importance of European manufacturing in the current market environment. Both ETD Transformátory and Elprom Heavy Industries operate from EU-based facilities - offering customers the assurance of full compliance with European standards, reduced supply chain risk and shorter delivery distances to key markets. ETD Transformátory's location in Plzen, positions it as one of the most accessible high-capacity transformer manufacturers for customers in Germany, Austria and the broader DACH region.

Both companies intend to build on the connections made at Intersolar Europe 2026 as part of their continued commitment to the European energy market. The conversations held in Munich - spanning ongoing tenders, long-term framework agreements and early-stage project discussions - are expected to translate into concrete business developments in the months ahead.

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About Elprom Heavy Industries

Elprom Heavy Industries was established in 1949 in Sofia, Bulgaria, and has operated under several identities over its history - including as part of Hyundai Heavy Industries. The company manufactures power transformers (single and three phase), autotransformers, offering full-cycle production process, and serving customers in more than 85 countries across five continents. As a preferred partner to customers in the DACH region and across Europe, Elprom Heavy Industries combines decades of industry experience with deep knowledge of European market requirements and a strategically located EU-based manufacturing facility.

About ETD Transformátory

ETD Transformátory a.s. was founded in 1921 in Plzen, Czech Republic, as Skoda Works - one of Central Europe's most respected industrial heritages. The company produces power transformers, autotransformers, traction transformers, arc furnace transformers, special reactors and chokes, and offers repair and reconstruction services. ETD Transformátory combines more than a century of Skoda engineering heritage with a thorough understanding of European grid requirements, making it a preferred partner for customers across the DACH region and Central Europe.

Original-Content von: Elprom Heavy Industries, übermittelt durch news aktuell