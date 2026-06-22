Ekoenergetyka-Polska S.A.

Experience Axon Charger by Ekoenergetyka live at Power2Drive

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Munich (ots)

During Power2Drive Europe 2026 Ekoenergetyka will provide visitors with an opportunity to experience Axon Charger technologies live and explore the next chapter in company's development. During the event, the company will present its growing Axon Charger portfolio and showcase the first product brand in its history, reflecting a strategic evolution in the way Ekoenergetyka brings its charging solutions to the market.

A new chapter for Ekoenergetyka

The introduction of Axon Charger marks a significant milestone for Ekoenergetyka. Built on years of experience in developing and delivering high-power charging infrastructure, the new brand responds to the evolving needs of the electric mobility sector and the increasing expectations of charging network operators, fleet owners, and infrastructure investors. Axon Charger does not replace Ekoenergetyka. Instead, it serves as the company's dedicated product voice and modern product identity, bringing greater focus to the technologies and solutions that define charging infrastructure performance.

The creation of the Axon Charger brand is accompanied by a broader transformation encompassing product development, distribution, service, training, and customer experience. It reflects a new level of product quality, an enhanced distribution model, a professional service ecosystem, the development of advanced training capabilities, a distinct design language, and an even stronger commitment to the efficiency and availability of charging infrastructure.

Experience the Axon Charger portfolio firsthand

Visitors to Ekoenergetyka's booth will have the opportunity to explore a range of charging solutions designed to support public charging networks, commercial operations, and heavy-duty transport applications. Among the technologies showcased at the exhibition will be all-in-one solution Axon Easy DLBS as well split solutions like Axon Sat, Axon Sat MCS, and Axon Side DLBS.

Performance recognized by the market

The Munich showcase follows a significant industry recognition for Axon Charger. In Monta's first quarter 2026 Performance Ranking, Axon Charger was recognized among the world's top-performing direct current charging solutions. Ekoenergetyka secured the position of the second-highest ranked direct current charging manufacturer globally, while Axon Charger was ranked as the second-best performing charger type.

The ranking is based exclusively on hardware performance and evaluates charging solutions according to charger availability and charging session success rates. The results underscore the operational reliability of Ekoenergetyka's technology and its ability to deliver consistently high charging performance in real-world conditions.

Meeting the future of charging in Munich

Power2Drive Europe remains one of the most important meeting points for the European electric mobility sector, bringing together technology providers, charging network operators, vehicle manufacturers, fleet representatives, and policymakers. For Ekoenergetyka, the event represents an opportunity to demonstrate how Axon Charger combines proven performance with a new product-focused approach designed to support the future growth of charging infrastructure worldwide.

Ekoenergetyka invites visitors to meet the team at Booth C6.350 at Messe Munich from 23 to 25 June 2026.

Meetings can be scheduled in advance via: https://lnkd.in/dyJscuPw

More information about Axon Charger is available at: https://axoncharger.com

Original-Content von: Ekoenergetyka-Polska S.A., übermittelt durch news aktuell