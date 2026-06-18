WALDEVAR Holding

Beyond Solar: WALDEVAR showcases its fully integrated energy ecosystem at Intersolar Europe 2026

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Munich, Germany (ots GeGer) -

With over 3.5 GW of renewable energy infrastructure delivered and contracted in Europe, over 2,000 in-house specialists and a fleet of 400+ specialized machines, WALDEVAR will present its largest and most immersive exhibition presence at Intersolar Europe 2026.

WALDEVAR, one of Europe's leading renewable energy groups, operating across Romania, Germany, Czech Republic, Italy and France, will make its largest-ever appearance at Intersolar Europe 2026, unveiling what is set to be one of the exhibition's most ambitious and technologically advanced showcases.

Designed as a fully immersive experience, WALDEVAR will welcome visitors across two exhibition spaces: an immersive indoor stand and an outdoor stand showcasing WALDEVAR's innovative solutions. Together, these spaces will feature advanced robotics, a deployable FPV system (1:1 scale), a tailor-made mobile solar surveillance tower and mobile PV power container, as well as live demonstrations that showcase the group's integrated capabilities across renewable energy generation, O&M software, and more.

As the renewable energy sector increasingly faces challenges related to project execution, grid integration and supply chain constraints, WALDEVAR is bringing a different approach to the market: complete control of the execution process, from power generation to transmission and distribution.

By directly employing more than 2,000 specialists and operating a fleet of over 400 specialized machines, WALDEVAR brings all critical resources under one roof, eliminating the risks associated with subcontractor bottlenecks, equipment shortages and fragmented project delivery.

This fully integrated model enables the company to deliver utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure with higher speed, better control and safety across every phase of development.

At Intersolar Europe 2026, visitors will discover the full WALDEVAR ecosystem, including:

WALDEVAR Energy - EPC services for utility-scale solar, BESS and hybrid renewable energy solutions.

- EPC services for utility-scale solar, BESS and hybrid renewable energy solutions. WALDEVAR Floating PV - innovative floating photovoltaic systems and manufacturing capabilities

- innovative floating photovoltaic systems and manufacturing capabilities WALDEVAR O&M - advanced operations, maintenance, SCADA and energy management services

- advanced operations, maintenance, SCADA and energy management services WALDEVAR Robotics - next-generation technologies designed to support the operation and inspection of renewable energy assets

- next-generation technologies designed to support the operation and inspection of renewable energy assets WALDEVAR Power Grid - the new division expands WALDEVAR's capabilities beyond renewable generation, reinforcing its ability to support projects from power production through to grid connection.

"Europe's energy transition has entered a new phase where execution capability matters more than ever. Developers and investors need partners capable of delivering both generation assets, but, most importantly, the entire infrastructure required to connect, manage and optimize energy over the long term. That is exactly the ecosystem we have built.", said Christian Leonte, CEO of WALDEVAR Holding.

Visitors to Intersolar Europe 2026 are invited at Booth A4.520 to experience WALDEVAR's largest and most technologically advanced exhibition presence to date, where innovation, robotics, engineering excellence and integrated execution come together to demonstrate the future of energy infrastructure.

On June 23rd, starting at 19:00, visitors are warmly invited to enjoy an evening of networking, cocktails, good music and meaningful conversations with the WALDEVAR team and industry peers.

About WALDEVAR

WALDEVAR is a leading European renewable energy group, headquartered in Bucharest, Romania, delivering integrated turnkey solutions across power generation, transmission and distribution. With more than 3.5 GW of projects delivered and under construction, over 2,000 specialists and a fleet of more than 400 specialized machines, the company provides end-to-end capabilities: EPC services for both ground-mounted and floating photovoltaic projects, BESS, wind farms, grid infrastructure, high-voltage & automation, proprietary SCADA and operation and maintenance services. Through its fully integrated execution model, WALDEVAR helps accelerate and secure the delivery of the energy systems that will power the future.

Original-Content von: WALDEVAR Holding, übermittelt durch news aktuell