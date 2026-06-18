SUNSPEKER

SUNSPEKER debuts at Intersolar Europe 2026 with three innovations redefining aesthetic solar after a 2025 dedicated to capital raising and industrial grow

Munich (ots)

SUNSPEKER, the Italian startup pioneering aesthetic solar integration, debuts as exhibitor at Intersolar 2026 with three patented innovations - after a 2025 dedicated to capital raising, industrial development, and building its production facility.

INSIDE. Aesthetics built into the production process. Developed with Solbian, Italy's leader in high-performance flexible solar panels, INSIDE is the first aesthetic solution integrated directly into the manufacturing process. It allows producers to offer visually customized panels without glass coloring and with minimal impact on energy performance - opening new markets and differentiation opportunities.

CLEAN LIGHT. Clean energy that purifies the air. Developed with RIbes Tech (spin-off of the Italian Institute of Technology, now part of the Omet Group) and biotech startup BioTitan, CLEAN LIGHT is SUNSPEKER's patented indoor photovoltaic solution. Beyond generating clean energy for sensors and smart devices, it improves air quality through advanced biotechnology - creating new possibilities for offices, hospitals, public spaces, and homes.

MSI. Co-developed with Mimetic Solar Integration, specializing in energy solutions for defense and aerospace, MSI addresses aesthetic integration, visual camouflage, and energy efficiency in demanding operational environments - proving aesthetic solar reaches far beyond conventional applications.

Live Showcase. On June 23rd, 24th and 25th at 12:00 PM, CEO Fabrizio Chiara will demonstrate live how easy it is to wrap a solar panel with See Beyond Static Cover at Stand C4.650E, Startup Pavilion.

About SUNSPEKER. An Italian startup enabling visual customization of solar panels without compromising energy output - turning every surface into an opportunity for design, communication and sustainability.

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