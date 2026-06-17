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DF Electric

Meet DF Electric at The smarter E Europe 2026 in Munich

Meet DF Electric at The smarter E Europe 2026 in Munich
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Barcelona (ots)

We are pleased to announce that we will be exhibiting at The smarter E Europe, taking place 23-26 June 2026 at Messe München. Save the date!

At this year's event, we will be showcasing our new product release, the NH3 L aBat fuse link 1500V DC, expanding our range for battery applications (BESS), and other demanding use cases.

Visit us at Stand B3.179 at Messe München. We look forward to meeting you in Munich and discussing how our solutions can support your projects.

See you soon!

DF Electric

Barcelona, Spain

https://www.dfelectric.es/

Media Contact

For media inquiries, interviews, or product demonstrations, please contact our colleagues at DF ELECTRIC stand:

Josep Soler & Amgad Gouhary
Marketing Department
DF Electric
marketing@dfelectric.es

Original-Content von: DF Electric, übermittelt durch news aktuell

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