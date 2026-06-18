KSI Solar s.r.l

KSI Solar Launches Next-Generation Veon Tracker as Demand for 2P Systems Accelerates Across Europe

Milan (ots)

KSI Solar will unveil the latest generation of its Veon 2P single-axis tracker platform at Intersolar Europe 2026, responding to growing demand from developers and EPC contractors across Europe for 2P tracking solutions.

The launch follows a significant rise in enquiries for 2P tracker systems across Europe. Several utility-scale projects featuring the Veon platform are scheduled to begin construction in Q3 2026, reflecting increasing market interest in 2P tracker architectures.

As project requirements evolve and developers seek to optimise project economics, more utility-scale solar projects are evaluating 2P configurations. Built on more than 33 years of experience and thousands of installations worldwide, the next-generation Veon platform is designed to meet these needs.

The system combines robust mechanical design with advanced control features, focusing on reliability, ease of installation, and long-term performance. It incorporates advanced backtracking algorithms, remote monitoring capabilities, and KSI Solar's proprietary Night-Flip functionality, which supports module cleaning and operational optimisation.

"We have seen a clear increase in interest for 2P tracker solutions over the past twelve months," said Marco Albini, CEO, KSI Solar Srl. "Developers and EPC contractors are looking for solutions that balance project economics, reliability, and energy yield and Veon reflects market feedback with the features customers increasingly require for utility-scale projects."

The launch forms part of KSI Solar's strategy to strengthen its position in the global tracker market while expanding its presence in agrivoltaics. With installations in more than 52 countries, the company offers a portfolio that includes the Luma 1P tracker, Veon-TX terrain-following system, dual-axis trackers, and agrivoltaic solutions.

Discover Veon at Intersolar Europe 2026 and learn more about the photovoltaic future.

Original-Content von: KSI Solar s.r.l, übermittelt durch news aktuell