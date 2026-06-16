Sunvoy

Sunvoy Unveils AI-Driven Service Automation and Post-PTO Monetization Platform for Solar Installers at The Smarter E Europe

Munich (ots)

Hardware-agnostic white-label homeowner app empowers solar companies to slash O&M soft costs and unlock zero-CAC battery upgrades across legacy fleets.

Sunvoy, a leading software platform for solar installer operations and customer engagement, today announced the launch of its advanced AI-driven service automation suite at The Smarter E Europe conference. The new capability integrates seamlessly with over 20 inverter brands and major CRMs to automate routine service ticket resolution, transforming passive customer fleets into active referral and upgrade channels.

As global solar installers face rising operational soft costs and shifting regulatory frameworks, Sunvoy’s white-labeled homeowner application offers a powerful, automated first line of defense against O&M overhead. The platform proactively detects offline hardware (such as Enphase or SolarEdge gateways) and deploys hardware-specific troubleshooting workflows directly to customers. This mechanism successfully deflects up to 50% of inbound administrative service calls, allowing technical teams to prioritize high-value operations.

"Your past customers are not 'done'—they are your lowest-cost organic growth channel," said Joe Marhamati, Co-Founder of Sunvoy. "With our new AI features and targeted push notifications, we help installers boost app adoption rates to 30–50%. By communicating through personalized technical insights rather than generic marketing blasts, installers can unlock a steady pipeline of direct referrals and battery add-ons within 24 to 48 hours, requiring zero additional customer acquisition costs (CAC)."

About Sunvoy

Sunvoy is a hardware-agnostic digital platform monitoring approximately 200,000 renewable systems across top-tier solar installers globally. The platform delivers custom, white-labeled mobile applications managing the entire customer lifecycle—from initial project tracking to real-time performance monitoring, automated document access, service tickets, and Stripe-integrated customer payments.

Original-Content von: Sunvoy, übermittelt durch news aktuell