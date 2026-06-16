Burak Bulut Yildirim

Turkish Nude Photography Project to Debut in Berlin After 14 Years of Studio Practice

Berlin (ots)

Exhibition and photobook bring together works by 14 Turkish photographers and writings from three nude art models

A group exhibition featuring the work of 14 Turkish photographers will open at Die Akt Galerie in Berlin on July 3, presenting a collection of fine-art nude photography produced in Istanbul over the past 14 years.

Titled The Nudes of Istanbul, the exhibition runs until 19 July and is accompanied by an English-language hardcover photobook featuring photographs alongside essays by three Turkish nude art models. Curated by photographer and educator Burak Bulut Yildirim, the project marks the first public presentation in Berlin of a body of work developed through a long-running studio practice in Istanbul.

The exhibition includes contributions from Adem Tayfun Eser, Burak Ozcan, Ibrahim Cem Ozoral, Didem Okumus, Enis Onur, Mehmet Akif Yalin, Mehmet Naci Demirkol, Mertkan Hergul, Meryem Aydin, Neslihan Bilginer, Nevra Topalismailoglu, Ozan Dengiz, Selda Bal Cosar and Umut Altun. Five of the participating photographers are women.

According to the organizers, the photographs were created in Istanbul through curator-led workshops and studio productions involving Turkish photographers and nude art models working under written consent agreements. The project focuses on images produced through direct collaboration between photographers and models over a sustained period.

Yildirim said the exhibition aims to document a collective artistic practice that has received limited public exposure in Turkey.

"For fourteen years, we worked in Istanbul with Turkish models, Turkish photographers and explicit consent," he said. "I did not want this project to treat the model as silent subject matter. Their voices had to be part of the book."

The accompanying publication features texts by model-authors Zeynep Renda, Su Yesil and Marmelat, who write about their experiences of nude modeling, including questions of trust, working conditions, body image and representation. Marmelat, writing under a pseudonym, addresses the role of nude modeling within Turkish higher education.

Rather than serving as a traditional exhibition catalog, the photobook is structured as an independent publication. It includes a curatorial essay by Yildirim, a historical overview of nude photography in Turkey and six thematic sections titled Surface, Matter, Opacity, Rooms, Duration and Self-Possession.

Organizers said no images included in the exhibition or publication were created using artificial intelligence. The project's consent framework excludes the use of photographs for AI training or synthetic image production.

Die Akt Galerie, which specializes in artistic nude photography, will host the exhibition at its venue on Krossener Strasse in Berlin's Friedrichshain district. Admission is free and the gallery will be open from Friday to Sunday between 3pm and 7pm.

The organizers said discussions are under way for future presentations in London and other European cities.

The Nudes of Istanbul opens on July 3 at 7pm at Die Akt Galerie, Krossener Str. 34, Berlin, and runs until July 19.

EXHIBITION DETAILS

The Nudes of Istanbul

The Nude Gallery, Krossener Str. 34, 10245 Berlin, Germany

3-19 July 2026

Opening: Friday, July 3, 2026, 7:00 pm

Gallery hours: Friday-Sunday, 3:00 pm-7:00 pm

Admission: Free

Press contact: info@burakbulut.info

Project page: https://burakbulut.org/the-nudes-of-istanbul

Original-Content von: Burak Bulut Yildirim, übermittelt durch news aktuell