SKYWORTH PV (Solavita)

SKYWORTH Solar to Showcase Full-Scenario Solar and Storage Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026

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MUNICH, Germany (ots)

At Hall A3.560, SKYWORTH Solar will present HEMS-centered solutions for residential homes, urban apartments and C&I applications, supported by localized delivery and service capabilities in Germany.

SKYWORTH Solar (formerly known in Europe as Solavita), a leading distributed solar company in China, will exhibit at Intersolar Europe 2026 from June 23 to 25, 2026, at Messe München. At Hall A3.560, the company will present its full-scenario solar and storage solutions for residential, balcony PV, energy storage, and commercial and industrial applications, with a focus on smarter self-consumption, storage-based energy use and local service readiness for the German market.

Since entering the solar PV sector in 2020, SKYWORTH Solar has grown from an early-stage start-up to a global distributed energy platform for photovoltaic and energy storage solutions. Its PV-related revenue grew from USD 10 million in 2020 to USD 3 billion in 2025. The company has reached 29GW+ in cumulative PV installations and 27GW+ in cumulative operation and maintenance capacity, and operates across more than 35 countries and regions, supporting residential, commercial and industrial solar and storage applications.

As Germany's distributed energy market continues to shift toward higher self-consumption, flexible storage, and intelligent energy management, SKYWORTH Solar will showcase a solution portfolio tailored to different building types and energy-use scenarios. The exhibition will highlight how residential PV, battery storage, smart controls, and localized project services can work together to help households, apartment users, and business customers use solar energy more efficiently.

A key focus of the booth will be SKYWORTH Solar's home energy management system (HEMS). The system connects residential PV generation, battery storage, household appliances, grid electricity, heat pumps and EV chargers. Through data acquisition and AI-powered algorithms, HEMS enables unified household energy dispatch and optimized energy management, helping users improve solar self-consumption, manage household loads and gain greater control over daily energy use.

Designed for detached and semi-detached homes, the 10kW + 10kWh high-voltage residential PV and storage system combines solar generation, battery storage and smart energy management to support greater energy independence, backup power and long-term electricity cost control. The system is designed to help households make more efficient use of locally generated solar power while improving daily energy resilience.

SolaMate, SKYWORTH Solar's balcony PV + micro-storage solution, offers a lower-barrier clean energy option for apartment users, renters, and urban households. Built for compact residential scenarios, it supports easier deployment and helps users make better use of locally generated solar power in everyday life, responding to the growing adoption of balcony PV in Germany.

Beyond residential applications, SKYWORTH Solar also provides customized C&I EPC services that cover preliminary planning, system design, equipment supply, engineering and construction, grid connection commissioning, and operation and maintenance. This full-lifecycle service model is intended to help business customers improve project delivery efficiency and long-term operational value across different energy-use scenarios.

SKYWORTH Solar's European development also reflects its broader localization strategy. Since expanding into Europe, the company has built local infrastructure and service capabilities to support customers in key markets, including Germany and Italy. In Germany, SKYWORTH Solar has established a local branch and warehousing facilities, enabling 48-72-hour logistics coverage across the country. It has also built local sales, technical and after-sales service teams, works with German installation partners, and has introduced a 14-day end-to-end delivery commitment to support more efficient project implementation and customer response.

Building on its successful experience and strengths cultivated in the domestic market, SKYWORTH Solar aims to exchange insights with media, partners, installers and energy industry stakeholders at Intersolar Europe 2026 on residential solar, storage integration, localized services and Europe's distributed energy transition.

Journalists, partners and visitors are welcome to visit SKYWORTH Solar at Hall A3.560 during Intersolar Europe 2026. For exhibition appointments and more details, please visit: https://residential.solavita.com/invitation

Original-Content von: SKYWORTH PV (Solavita), übermittelt durch news aktuell