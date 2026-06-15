Tennis-Point

ITF and Tennis-Point Renew Global Partnership

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Herzebrock-Clarholz (ots)

Partnership Extension Reinforces Commitment to Supporting the Global Tennis Community

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Tennis-Point today announced the renewal of their global partnership, further expanding access to high-quality tennis equipment for players worldwide. Under the renewed agreement, Tennis-Point will remain the ITF’s Official Global Tennis Equipment Online Retail Partner.

Since the launch of the partnership, Tennis-Point has provided dedicated access to high-quality tennis equipment through the ITF x Tennis-Point Shop, offering exclusive benefits and discounts to all IPIN players. The extension of the partnership will further strengthen these offerings, ensuring continued access to a comprehensive range of products, including apparel, footwear, rackets, strings, bags, and balls.

David Haggerty, ITF President, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Tennis-Point following a successful collaboration. Over the past years, this partnership has delivered tangible benefits to the global tennis community, helping to make essential equipment more accessible. As we continue working with our 214 member nations to grow and develop tennis worldwide, partnerships like this play a key role in supporting players and stakeholders at every level of the game. We thank Tennis-Point for their ongoing commitment to our mission.”

Andreas Otto, Tennis-Point CEO, said: “We are proud to continue our partnership with the International Tennis Federation. The collaboration has proven to be a strong and impactful one, delivering real value to ITF players, national associations and tournaments around the world. By renewing this agreement, we reinforce our shared vision of making tennis more accessible and sustainable. We look forward to building on the success achieved so far and continuing to support the global tennis community together with the ITF.”

Players will continue to access the ITF x Tennis-Point Shop via their IPIN account, benefiting from exclusive conditions tailored to the needs of the international tennis ecosystem.

About Tennis‑Point

Tennis‑Point is one of Europe’s leading omnichannel specialists for racket sports and running. Operating under the brands Tennis‑Point, Padel‑Point and Running‑Point, the company offers equipment, apparel and accessories for all performance levels. Tennis‑Point runs international online shops as well as around 30 physical stores across several European countries. The company is headquartered in Herzebrock‑Clarholz, Germany.

Original-Content von: Tennis-Point, übermittelt durch news aktuell