The First €1 Billion Theme Park Takes Shape Near Bucharest: Dracula Land

An ambitious project founded by Dragos Dobrescu, designed to transform Romania’s most publicized legend into Europe’s largest entertainment destination

The world’s first and largest Dracula - themed tourist complex is taking shape just 15 minutes from Bucharest’s international airport, on 160 hectares of carefully consolidated land, under the coordination of Romanian entrepreneur Dragoș Dobrescu.

Dracula Land, officially launched on December 3, represents one of the most ambitious entertainment projects developed entirely with private capital in Europe in recent years. The development of the €1 billion private investment will not involve public state funding or European funds and promises to be far more than a traditional theme park.

The scale is impressive. A 780,000-square-meter theme park with six immersive zones. A 22,500-seat arena for concerts and esports competitions. Three hotels totaling 1,200 rooms. A 50,000-square-meter water park that includes one of the largest wave pools in Europe. A luxury fashion outlet developed together with The Mall Firenze team. A professional racing circuit measuring 4.5 kilometers in length. And a 15,000-square-meter technology hub designed to host more than one thousand workstations for startups in gaming, artificial intelligence, and digital creative industries.

From senior care to entertainment

Dobrescu brings considerable experience to this project. Founder of the Monolit brand, he developed Vitalitas, currently the largest senior care center in Europe, demonstrating his ability to deliver large-scale projects. For Dracula Land, he assembled a strategic advisory team that includes former Prime Minister of Romania Florin Cîțu, through BNV Advisory, bringing high-level financial and regulatory expertise to the project.

“Dracula Land is more than a theme park, it is a national symbol that demonstrates Romania’s ability to create world-class landmarks,” Dobrescu stated at the project’s launch. “This project brings together tourism, technology, culture, and innovation into a sustainable economic engine that will benefit Romania for generations.”

Themed worlds inspired by a legendary imagination

The themed zones draw inspiration from the rich gothic imagination associated with Romania’s most famous legend: “Transylvania” will recreate traditional villages set against Carpathian mountain landscapes; “London Town” promises the foggy atmosphere of Victorian England; “Port of New Orleans” captures the mystical charm of Louisiana. The attractions, over 40 in total, are designed by Creative Studio Berlin, whose portfolio includes collaborations with Europa-Park, Germany’s largest theme park.

A digital dimension

In a forward-looking approach, the developers have created a complete “digital twin,” a metaverse-style version of Dracula Land built in Unreal Engine 5. The platform will allow audiences around the world to experience the park virtually, participating in concerts and events synchronized in real time with the physical space.

The digital ecosystem includes DraculaCoin, a native token designed to function seamlessly across both physical and virtual environments, alongside NFT-based systems for digital ownership and AI-assisted personalization.

This approach positions Dracula Land among the first entertainment destinations in the world to fully integrate traditional physical entertainment with advanced digital experiences.

Eight years of preparation

The project reflects years of meticulous preparation. Dobrescu’s team spent eight years consolidating 83 land parcels into a compact 160-hectare site, followed by more than three years of studies and master planning. The development attracted an impressive list of international partners: Creative Studio Berlin for attraction design, Piuarch Milano and The Mall Firenze Team for retail, RB+P for architecture, as well as Deloitte and Țuca Zbârcea & Asociații for financial and legal advisory.

Zoning approval is estimated for mid-2026, with construction scheduled to begin in September of the same year and an anticipated opening as early as 2027.

Economic impact

The project is expected to attract approximately three million visitors annually in its initial phase, generating over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in tourism, technology, and services. The projected economic impact reaches €5 billion over the next decade, alongside significant fiscal revenues and benefits for regional development.

For Romania, Dracula Land represents a landmark capable of competing with established European destinations and a compelling reason for the millions of tourists who transit Bucharest each year to extend their stay. With direct highway access and proximity to one of Europe’s most vibrant capitals, the project is set to firmly position Romania on the global entertainment map.

More information: www.draculaland.com

