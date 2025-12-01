Xlife Sciences

Xlife Sciences AG Delivers Breakthrough in Early Alzheimer’s Detection, Unlocking Major Market Opportunity

Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS), together with saniva diagnostics GmbH, today announced a landmark achievement: NeuroMex is the world’s first certified and clinically validated medical device for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease based on the recording of motor responsiveness. It has now successfully completed pivotal clinical trials following FDA (513g) and MDR (CE) certification.

NeuroMex delivers 83.5% accuracy in identifying early-stage Alzheimer’s without traditional cognitive tests, enabling rapid, scalable preventive screening. With the device now entering the partnering phase, it is poised to become a standard component of annual health examinations, opening significant revenue streams and strategic partnership opportunities in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

«NeuroMex transforms early detection, allowing timely interventions and optimized resource use in healthcare,» said Jenny Nisser, Managing Director of saniva diagnostics GmbH. Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG added that «this positions Xlife Sciences at the forefront of a multi-billion-dollar market for neurodegenerative diagnostics and preventative care.»

By combining breakthrough science, regulatory approval, and clinical validation, Xlife Sciences is uniquely positioned to drive adoption, accelerate partnerships, and deliver meaningful impact for patients, healthcare systems, and investors.

About Xlife Sciences AG (XLS SW)

Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. For more information, visit https://www.xlifesciences.ch/en/home

About saniva diagnostics GmbH

saniva diagnostics GmbH is a German medical technology company founded in 2019 in the field of diagnostics and based in Erfurt (Germany). More information: www.sanivadiagnostics.com

