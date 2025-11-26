Bosch Business Innovations

Bosch trust-tech venture leverages Intel TDX to deliver more secure cloud collaboration

Bosch Business Innovations, the corporate venture builder of Robert Bosch GmbH, together with its portfolio company Bosch Trustworthy Collaboration Services, is collaborating with Intel to help shape digital collaboration in the cloud. The Bosch platform can now be deployed on Microsoft Azure using Intel Trust Domain Extensions (Intel TDX) technology and aims to enable cross-enterprise collaboration in the cloud, as announced last week at Microsoft Ignite in San Francisco.

Bosch Trustworthy Collaboration Services delivers a secure, privacy-preserving data clean room built on Intel TDX, the hardware-based confidential computing technology in Intel Xeon processors. Intel TDX enables isolated, verifiable, and tamper-resistant data processing, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected even while in use. When combined with a scalable, compliance-ready cloud environment such as Microsoft Azure, it provides a trusted foundation for multi-party data collaboration with the highest levels of security, governance, and regulatory assurance. Enterprises can use Bosch Trustworthy Collaboration Services to jointly build advanced software systems – including AI assistants – within a secure, privacy-preserving environment. Continuous integration pipelines run entirely inside the protected clean room, ensuring that each organisation’s intellectual property remains isolated and safeguarded throughout development.

Startup takes important steps in confidential computing solutions

The Bosch Trustworthy Collaboration Services venture is taking an important step in its development, advancing both its technological and strategic foundations. Bosch Trustworthy Collaboration Services was founded in 2025 as part of the venture-building program of Bosch Business Innovations.

At Bosch Business Innovations, business ideas are developed from scratch. In doing so, they can draw on the engineering and industrialization expertise of the global technology company Bosch and its partners. This gives them a clear competitive advantage. The aim is to advance future-proof technologies and to open new markets and product areas for Bosch.

Dr. Sven Trieflinger, CTO at Bosch Trustworthy Collaboration Services says "We are proud to have Intel as a strong and globally recognized technology partner to support our growth as a platform provider. Together, we are showing that secure collaboration is a reality. With our platform, we bring enterprise workloads securely across organizational boundaries into the cloud and thus create real added value."

Michael J. Reed, General Manager, Confidential Computing, at Intel adds, “Bosch Trustworthy Collaboration Services is a powerful example of how Intel TDX enables a new class of secure, multi-party data collaboration. By combining hardware-based confidentiality with a modern cloud environment, this platform allows organisations to innovate together with confidence while protecting their most sensitive data end-to-end. Just as importantly, it streamlines joint development workflows, accelerates time to market, and reduces the operational costs typically associated with secure collaboration. It’s a compelling demonstration of the future of trusted, efficient AI and software development.”

