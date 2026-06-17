smartEn - Smart Energy Europe

Dynamic network tariffs: a smarter way for Germany to reduce grid costs

Brussels (ots)

With a letter to Germany's Federal Network Agency (BNetzA), smartEn supports the introduction of dynamic locational network tariffs. Germany's energy transition cannot rely solely on building more grid infrastructure. It must also make better use of the existing one.

Germany faces some of the highest network costs in Europe. At the same time, electricity demand is becoming more flexible as electric vehicles, heat pumps, batteries and other flexible technologies are rapidly entering the market. Yet today's network tariffs remain largely static, providing little incentive for consumers and businesses to adapt their electricity consumption to actual grid conditions.

The result is an increasingly expensive system in which consumers pay for infrastructure that is often underutilised, while network operators continue to face local congestion during limited periods of peak demand. This raises an important question: Can Germany increase the utilisation of existing grid assets before investing billions in additional infrastructure?

Dynamic locational network tariffs can become part of the answer. By reflecting local network conditions and available capacity, they can encourage consumers and businesses to shift consumption towards periods and locations where electricity can be delivered more efficiently. This can help reduce congestion, improve network utilisation, integrate more renewable energy and lower overall system costs.

The BNetzA proposal also represents an important step towards modernising network charging frameworks and unlocking greater consumer participation in the energy system. While no single measure can address all grid challenges, more dynamic price signals can help consumers and businesses contribute to a more efficient use of existing network infrastructure. When combined with appropriate digital tools and transparent price signals, consumers can actively contribute to amore efficient, affordable and resilient electricity system while benefiting from lower energy costs.

Original-Content von: smartEn - Smart Energy Europe, übermittelt durch news aktuell