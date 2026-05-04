Trench Group

Trench Group commits to America's Grid transformation: 765 kV Instrument Transformer Project Awarded for Texas buildout, $60M U.S. Factory Grand Opening July 2026

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CHICAGO, IL (ots)

America's grid transformation is underway – 4,000+ miles of new 765 kV lines, 50-70 new substations, $55-60 billion invest planned by 2032

"Expanding and modernizing America's transmission infrastructure is one of the defining industrial challenges of our time. Trench is here to help solve it." – Bahadir Basdere, President & CEO Trench Group

Trench 765 – Engineered as One: full portfolio, proven track record, integrated delivery

765 kV CVT order in Texas: supporting the state's first 765 kV transmission lines for ERCOT

Contracts with the world's leading hyperscalers – Trench embedded in the AI energy supply chain

Trench Group's first U.S. factory – HSP bushings manufacturing in Charlotte, NC: $60M investment, Buy America compliant, Grand Opening July 2026

Trench Group GmbH, a global leader in mission-critical high-voltage grid infrastructure, today launches its comprehensive 765 kV strategy in the United States at the IEEE PES Transmission & Distribution Conference in Chicago. The company presents its full 765 kV portfolio alongside major milestones: the award of a 765 kV CVT project in Texas, supporting the state's first 765 kV transmission lines, and the Grand Opening of its purpose-built bushings factory in Charlotte, North Carolina in July 2026.

"Expanding and modernizing America's transmission infrastructure is one of the defining industrial challenges of our time," said Bahadir Basdere, President & CEO of Trench Group. "Trench has been delivering 765 kV technology for decades – across four continents. We are here in Chicago because the U.S. market is now moving at scale, and we are ready to be its reliable partner."

The United States is undertaking its most significant grid transformation in generations. By 2032, the U.S. plans more than 4,000 miles of new 765 kV transmission lines, 50 to 70 planned new substations, and an estimated $55 to $60 billion in investment. This demand is driven by AI data centers, large-scale renewable integration, industrial electrification, and the urgent need to modernize aging infrastructure. For many U.S. utilities, this build-out represents their first deployment of 765 kV – a voltage class that leaves no margin for error.

Trench 765 — Engineered as One

Trench Group's response to the U.S. 765 kV challenge is its ‘Engineered as One’ proposition: one complete solution, one proven track record, and one integrated team – reducing project risks for customers. Hardware, consulting expertise, and lifecycle asset services are available together or as individual components, giving customers a single point of accountability when they choose the integrated approach.

Trench’s hardware portfolio covers the major critical component categories for 765 kV substations: Bushings (RIP up to 765 kV, next-generation oil-free RIS technology in development), Instrument Transformers (Gas CT, OIP CVT, GIS VT, and Gas Combi), and Coils & Reactors — all from one source, all engineered upon common design principles.

The first Trench 765 kV CVTs in and for North America were produced in 1975.

Today, Trench 765 kV components are operating across North America, Europe, India's national PGCIL interstate grid, and major transmission networks in Latin America and Asia – decades of field performance behind every technical claim the company makes.

Instrument Transformer order for Texas 765 kV first buildout

Trench has been awarded a 765 kV CVT project in Texas – a Capacitive Voltage Transformer installation supporting the first 765 kV transmission lines to be built in the state, for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). This project is part of a broader U.S. momentum for Trench: several larger orders for 765 kV transformer bushings have already been signed. Long-term supply agreements and first concrete orders are in place with OEMs including HICO, Pennsylvania Transformer, and Hyundai Power Transformers USA.

"When a market of this scale starts moving, the first projects matter. Winning the 765 kV project award in Texas is not just a commercial milestone. It is another validation that utilities trust Trench as their technical reference for the most demanding voltage class in the market," said Klaus Merklein, Chief Sales Officer of Trench Group.

Embedded in America's AI Energy Supply Chain

Trench also holds direct contracts for the smaller voltage levels with the world's leading hyperscalers – the companies building the data center infrastructure that is driving U.S. electricity demand to historic highs. As data center power consumption is set to double globally to 945 TWh by 2030, Trench is already embedded in the supply chains that power it.

Charlotte, NC: Built in America, Committed to America

Trench Group's new $60 million HSP bushings factory in Charlotte, North Carolina celebrates its Grand Opening in July 2026. Assembly operations are already underway, with full in-house production ramping up progressively through 2026 and 2027.

First bushing deliveries from the 230 kV range are confirmed for end of 2026, with first 765 kV deliveries from Charlotte following in early 2028. The facility offers a planned production capacity of up to 3,500 bushings per year across the full 25 kV to 765 kV voltage range – built and operational within 15 months of the investment decision. It is fully Buy America compliant, enabling utility customers direct access to IIJA federal infrastructure funding.

"We didn't just build a factory in Charlotte. We made a $60 million commitment to the U.S. energy future. Charlotte is the proof," said Bahadir Basdere.

Trench Group presents its full 765 kV portfolio – including world premieres – at IEEE PES T&D, booth 1520, South Building, McCormick Place, Chicago, May 4-7, 2026. For more information on Trench Group's 765 kV solutions visit www.trench-group.com/765

About Trench Group

Trench Group is a global technology leader for high-voltage grid components and systems – present in nearly every power transmission grid worldwide. Headquartered in Berlin with over 100 years of engineering expertise, Trench Group designs and manufactures high-voltage components that address the core challenges of modern power infrastructure – connecting grids (bushings, cable terminations), measuring their performance (instrument transformers), and ensuring their reliability (coils, reactors).

As electricity demand rises and power grids transform worldwide, Trench Group is a key enabler of the infrastructure the world needs. Since its independence in April 2024, Trench Group has doubled its annual revenue to more than $1.1 billion, with North America accounting for over 40% of order intake in Q1 2026. The company operates 11 factories across 8 countries on 4 continents, employs more than 3,000 people – with plans to grow to 4,000 by 2030.

For more information, visit www.trench-group.com

Original-Content von: Trench Group, übermittelt durch news aktuell