PLAN-B NET ZERO

“Wheel of Watt”: PLAN-B NET ZERO launches prize draw with instant prizes and a €1,000,000 top prize

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Berlin (ots)

Three prize tiers, one big goal: from 15 July 2026, the digital energy supplier specialising in renewable energy is giving away instant prizes, monthly non-cash prizes and a top prize of €1,000,000. The full terms and conditions of participation set out all the details.

Today marks the launch of “Wheel of Watt”, the largest prize draw campaign since PLAN-B NET ZERO was founded. The concept: three prize tiers that build on one another. Immediately after registration, the “Wheel of Watt” determines whether an instant prize is waiting. This is followed by five monthly “Power Packs” draws, before the grand final draw for the €1,000,000 top prize at the end of the campaign. Both new and existing customers can take part. The exact eligibility requirements, deadlines and grounds for exclusion are set out in the terms and conditions of participation.

Key facts at a glance

The prize draw runs from 15 July 2026 to 14 January 2027. Participation is only possible via the “PLAN-B Neo” app. Private end customers aged 18 or over and resident in Germany may take part: new customers from the point of contract conclusion, as well as existing customers. At the end of the campaign, the final draw on 15 January 2027 offers a top prize of €1,000,000, and up to 780 instant prizes are already waiting immediately after registration.

Straight after registration: the “Wheel of Watt”

As soon as the personal prize draw code has been entered and validated, the “Wheel of Watt” – the instant-win tier of the campaign – spins for every participant. Up to 780 prizes are available here over the course of the campaign.

Prizes on offer include up to 150 iPhone 17s, 150 iPad Airs, 150 e-scooters and 150 PlayStation 5s, as well as up to 180 AirPods Pro 3.

And anyone who doesn’t win on their first spin hasn’t lost out: they automatically remain in the running for all subsequent draws.

Five months, five draws: the “Power Packs”

Between August and December 2026, PLAN-B NET ZERO will be giving away attractive “Power Packs” every month – up to 34 prizes per draw, and up to 170 in total over the course of the campaign.

Each monthly draw includes: up to 1 x a Polestar 4, up to 3 x a solar (PV) system or an energy subsidy, up to 10 x a premium e-bike, up to 10 x an annual electricity credit worth 6,000 kWh, and up to 10 x a 65-inch television.

Draw dates: 3 August, 1 September, 1 October, 2 November and 1 December 2026. Anyone who doesn’t win in a monthly draw automatically remains in the running for the subsequent draws and the final top-prize draw. The applicable deadlines in each case are likewise set out in the terms and conditions of participation.

The grand finale: the chance to win €1,000,000

The decision is made on 15 January 2027: in the final top-prize draw, it is checked whether the lucky number assigned to a participant matches the winning number determined in advance. If it does, the €1,000,000 top prize is theirs. Among the requirements is that the participant still holds an active contract with PLAN-B NET ZERO at that time. This does not create a guaranteed entitlement to the top prize; the full terms and conditions of participation remain decisive at all times.

CEO and founder Bradley Mundt comments on the launch: “With ‘Wheel of Watt’ we want to thank our customers who already place their trust in us, while also giving new customers an extra incentive to take the step towards sustainable energy. We’re delighted when this step ultimately pays off in a very tangible way.”

The full terms and conditions of the “Wheel of Watt” prize draw, covering all rules on eligibility, prize mechanics, winner notification and data protection, are available at planbnetzero-gewinnspiel.com and are binding for the conduct of the prize draw.

About PLAN-B NET ZERO

PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech scale-up headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. The company was founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt and is a pioneer of the new industry category Neo Energy – a holistic approach that combines clean energy with digital intelligence, data transparency and connected services.

PLAN-B NET ZERO is transforming sustainable energy from a commodity into an intelligent, user-focused system. The platform extends conventional energy supply with digital services, software and licensing, and – through data-driven optimisation and user-centric features – creates an integrated energy experience that grows stronger with every user, partner and partnership.

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Original-Content von: PLAN-B NET ZERO, übermittelt durch news aktuell