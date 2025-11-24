Sharjah Government Media Bureau

Xposure Marks 10 Years of Visual Storytelling with Stellar Global Artists

Sharjah, UAE (ots)

Xposure’s International Photography and Film Festival unites 420 artists from around the world under the theme “A Decade of Visual Storytelling.” From January 29 to February 4, 2026, the 49,000-square-metre Aljada site will become a global hub for photography and film, hosting 570 events, including 95 exhibitions featuring 3,200 works.

Over the past decade, Xposure has established Sharjah as a global destination for visual storytelling. Organized by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), the 2026 edition will feature 126 talks, 72 workshops, and portfolio reviews. Tariq Saeed Allay, SGMB Director-General, said: Xposure has become a global space for human connection, shaped by the stories photographers tell and the perspectives they capture.

Since its launch, the festival has grown into a meeting point for visual artists worldwide. The Xposure Photography and Film Awards 2026 received more than 29,000 entries and 634 films from over 60 countries, reflecting its international reach.

Award-winning environmental photographer Sebastian Copeland highlights Xposure as a platform that showcases photography not only as art but also as a tool for environmental awareness: “When nature speaks and we do not listen, photography can make us hear with our eyes.” Acclaimed American photographer George Steinmetz offers a contrasting perspective with “Feeding the Planet,” a long-term project documenta global food systems and their environmental impact. For the first time, Xposure will feature a Guest of Honour: Athens, presented through a curated programme highlighting the city’s heritage and contemporary creativity. Mayor Haris Doukas described the selection as a significant distinction: “Our legacy is not only inherited but alive — and shaping the future.”

