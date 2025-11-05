Krombacher Brauerei GmbH & Co.

Krombacher publishes latest Sustainability Factsheet

Bild-Infos

Download

Krombach/Germany (ots)

Krombacher, Germany's leading private brewery and the country's No. 1 beer brand, has published its latest Sustainability Factsheet. The publication provides a transparent overview of the brewery's progress and priorities for the 2024 financial year and reaffirms its long-standing commitment to responsible business and environmental protection.

For more than two decades, Krombacher has been guided by one principle: To the good of people and nature. This mindset shapes decisions across the entire business. From sourcing and production to community engagement, sustainability is anchored in the way the f amily-owned company works and plans for the future.

Clear progress across key sustainability areas

The factsheet shows that Krombacher has reduced its CO₂ emissions by almost 30 percent since 2019 and continues to pursue its goal of achieving climate neutral production. The brewery is expanding renewable energy capacity through photovoltaic and wind projects that gradually reduce dependence on fossil fuels and support long-term decarbonisation.

Krombacher also strengthens circular systems across its operations. The brewery achieves a 99 percent recycling rate and relies on reusable packaging. Raw materials are sourced responsibly from the region, and barley comes from Germany and neighbouring countries to ensure quality and traceability.

Water efficiency remains another key focus. Krombacher currently uses 3.9 litres of water per litre of beer produced, a figure well below the industry average, and continues to invest in modern systems to reduce consumption even further.

Strengthening nature and communities

Krombacher continues to support long-term environmental and social initiatives. In 2024, the brewery planted 400,000 trees in North Rhine-Westphalia and further advanced its rainforest protection programme in Africa. The company also supported 100 charitable organisations across Germany. In Kenya and Malawi, Krombacher's drinking water projects give people reliable access to clean water, helping to improve daily living conditions over the long term.

"For us, sustainability is not a goal to be achieved, but a continuous journey," says Wolfgang Schötz, Chief Sustainability Officer at Krombacher. "We are committed to taking responsibility, seizing opportunities, and actively shaping a better future-for people and nature alike."

Looking ahead, Krombacher will continue to invest in renewable energy at the brewery and launch one of its most ambitious reforestation projects to date. The plan is to plant one million trees, primarily in the region surrounding the brewery, strengthening local ecosystems and protecting natural water resources.

The full Sustainability Factsheet 2024 is available at www.krombacher.com/sustainability

About Krombacher

Family-run and with a deep respect for nature, Germany's #1 premium beer brand has been producing its superior beers exclusively in the green Krombach valley, Central Germany, since 1803. Combining the original methods of traditional brewing craft with state-of-the art technology, the brewery only uses the finest natural ingredients to deliver high-class beers. For the precious water, Krombacher beers benefit from the local Felsquellwasser® found in 48 wells within 3 km of the brewery. The special water is naturally soft and low in mineral content, providing the beer with its unique, recognisably refreshing and crisp taste. Being Germany's Top 1 beer brand and one of the most modern beverage suppliers in Europe, the Krombacher beers are now available in more than 50 export markets around the world. In addition to the flagship Krombacher Pils, the ever-expanding portfolio of authentic Krombacher products provides consumers with a broad variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to choose from.

Original-Content von: Krombacher Brauerei GmbH & Co., übermittelt durch news aktuell