Materna Information & Communications SE

Materna opens a site in Brussels

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More capacity to deliver in European digital projects

The Materna Group has established a subsidiary, Materna Belgium B.V., in the Belgian capital. This move reflects a trend that is gaining increasing significance at the European level: The European Union is not only shaping digital frameworks but is itself assuming operational responsibility for complex digital systems in many areas.

The operational responsibility of European institutions is growing

European institutions, their Directorates-General, and agencies now act as contracting authorities and operators of IT infrastructures that are critical to security and administration. They are responsible for large-scale systems, sensitive data repositories and digital services that must be operated across Europe in accordance with stringent requirements for stability, security, interoperability and traceability. As a result, the demand for concrete support in the design, implementation, operation and further development of these systems is increasing.

Focus on secure and resilient digital systems

Materna Belgium B.V. operates in Brussels and will support European institutions, member states and partners from the public and private sectors in the practical implementation of digital requirements. The focus lies on regulatory compliance, robust IT and data architectures, and the secure operation of digital systems in sensitive and regulated environments.

“Europe does not only set digital guardrails. European institutions and authorities must reliably translate these requirements into practice themselves,” says Michael Hagedorn, CEO of the Materna Group. “Particularly in areas critical to security and administration, partners with implementation and operational expertise are needed. Establishing our own presence in Brussels is therefore a logical step for us.”

The interface between policy and operational implementation

Toon Kockx assumes the role of Client Partner EU and Head of the Brussels office, taking on responsibility for sales. He serves as a liaison between political decision makers and the operational side of the business.

“Many European authorities are under significant pressure to implement changes,” says Kockx. “New programmes and requirements are colliding with existing systems and limited resources. Our focus is on providing these stakeholders with practical support so that digital solutions can be implemented securely, reliably and efficiently in day-to-day operations.”

About Materna

The Materna Group delivers complex and business-critical digitalisation projects for large corporations, medium-sized businesses and public sector organizations. In 2025, the company generated group revenue of 793 million euros and employs around 4,500 people worldwide. With its Elevate strategy programme, Materna is aligning its further development towards sustainable and profitable growth. The focus is on the reliable execution of demanding projects – including in sensitive and regulated environments. The Group’s expertise is organised into four strategic dimensions: Platform-based Transformation, Human x Digital, Artificial Intelligence and Business Resilience. As a family-owned company, Materna stands for responsible conduct and economically sound delivery capabilities.

Original-Content von: Materna Information & Communications SE, übermittelt durch news aktuell