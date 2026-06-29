FRITZ! GmbH

YouGov survey in 14 countries: Trust in router manufacturers from different regions

European consumers mistrust Chinese routers

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Berlin (ots)

European routers enjoy a high level of trust across Europe (60%)

For half of Europeans (55%), the ‘Made in Europe’ label important to when making a purchase

More than half of consumers in the Nordics mistrust routers from Chinese manufacturers

Many mistrust devices made in the USA

The market and public opinion research institute YouGov conducted a representative survey in 14 countries with more than 16,000 participants to examine the views of European consumers on the trustworthiness of European and non-European router manufacturers. The router is the heart of the digital home and connects all of the devices in the home to the internet. The results for Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and the ten other European countries who participated reveal a strong interest in European routers and a high level of mistrust of products from China, Russia, and the USA. Furthermore, respondents are often unaware of where the devices they have purchased or obtained through their internet provider were manufactured.

High level of mistrust of non-European routers

The participants in the 14 countries were asked to what extent they trust or mistrust European and non-European router manufacturers. They expressed the highest level of mistrust towards Russian manufacturers (67%), followed by manufacturers from China (52%). This means that more than one in two people expressed mistrust towards Chinese routers. 38% of the respondents expressed mistrust of manufacturers from the USA. Only 10% of respondents expressed mistrust towards European router manufacturers. Respondents from Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland consistently shared a sceptical view of router manufacturers from non-European countries. More than three quarters of all consumers in the Nordics feel mistrust towards Russian manufacturers, followed by Chinese manufacturers (59%). Scepticism towards manufacturers in the USA is also notable (40%). In contrast, consumers in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland expressed far greater trust in European manufacturers – only 7% view them with mistrust.

Unclear origin of router manufacturers

Respondents across the entire panel are often unaware of whence the routers originate. For example, only 14% of respondents knew that devices from the manufacturer TP-Link originate from China; almost the same number (16%) of respondents mistakenly thought that the company is European, and 51% were not sure. Similarly, 49% of respondents were also unsure about the company Netgear. Only brands such as Starlink and Huawei could be associated with the correct countries of origin much more frequently: Starlink, USA (55%), Huawei, China (77%). Europe's largest manufacturer, FRITZ!, was correctly identified by only 21% of respondents in the Nordics.

It is also interesting to note the perceived origin of router manufacturers for devices rented from an internet provider. In all of the participating European countries, the majority of respondents assume that rental devices from major providers are routers produced in Europe, even if they aren't.

‘Made in Europe’ – a label of increasing importance

Currently, users attach great importance to whether a device is developed and manufactured in Europe. More than half (55%) of those surveyed stated that this is important or very important to them. The figures are largely consistent across the individual countries.

About the survey

The results of this survey are based on a representative online poll conducted by the market and public opinion research institute YouGov in fourteen European countries (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Poland). In April 2026, a total of 16,474 people were surveyed. The survey was stratified by age, gender, and region for each country, and the results were then weighted accordingly. The results are representative of the resident population aged 18 and over in each respective country.

Original-Content von: FRITZ! GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell