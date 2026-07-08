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Acrobat Studio and Acrobat AI Assistant: The new generation of AI-powered productivity – Now also available in Swedish

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Adobe is expanding the availability of Acrobat Studio and the Acrobat AI Assistant in Sweden. The AI-powered productivity and creativity features are now also available in Swedish, allowing users to use them in their native language. Acrobat Studio combines Adobe Acrobat Pro, Adobe Express Premium, and intelligent AI Assistants. The Acrobat AI Assistant is also available as a separate add-on for all Adobe Acrobat products (Acrobat Reader, Acrobat Standard, and Acrobat Pro)—a flexible option for anyone who wants to use AI-powered features exclusively when working with documents. Both solutions enable users to access information in PDFs and Office documents more quickly, create content, and streamline workflows.

Acrobat Studio and the Acrobat AI Assistant mark an important step in the continued development of the PDF, which has established itself worldwide as the standard for important documents since its introduction by Adobe in 1993. Acrobat is thus evolving from a leading document management application into a platform that combines document analysis, collaboration, AI-powered productivity, and content creation all in one place. With the Swedish language version, Adobe is now making this new way of working available to more users in the European market.

Acrobat Studio: AI productivity and creativity in one platform

Acrobat Studio transforms files into interactive knowledge hubs. Users can use customizable AI Assistants to look up information, summarize content, get recommendations, and verify answers with precise source citations. The insights gained can then be further developed using the creative tools in Adobe Express.

Acrobat Studio thus combines document analysis and editing with creativity, integrating tools and templates from Adobe Express as well as image generation powered by Adobe Firefly. Users can create high-quality content such as infographics, presentations, flyers, or social media posts directly from their search results. Included are Adobe Express Premium, professionally designed templates, brand kits, and Firefly-based features such as Text to Image, among others.

PDF Spaces

PDF Spaces is a new AI workspace in Acrobat Studio that transforms PDFs, web pages, and other files into interactive collections. Users can interact with their files, summarize information, get recommendations, develop ideas, and validate answers with precise citations and source references using customizable AI Assistants. These features are now also available to users in Swedish.

AI Assistants can take on specific roles in this context, such as “teacher,” “analyst,” or “entertainer.” Users can also personalize assistants and tailor them to the needs of their project. All PDF Spaces, including personalized AI Assistants, can be shared with colleagues, customers, or fellow students.

In practice, Acrobat Studio and the Acrobat AI Assistant support a variety of work and everyday situations

Business professionals can analyze files and use them to create reports, analyses, or proposals. Students can organize their research, summarize notes, and generate precise citations from sources. Consumers can scan and compare contracts, have AI Assistants explain the details, and then sign and submit the documents electronically.

“Acrobat Studio is where our best work comes together, combining the productivity of Acrobat, the creative power of Adobe Express, and the value of AI so that users can work smarter and faster,” said Abhigyan Modi, Senior Vice President of the Document Product Group. "We're reinventing the PDF for the modern workplace so that users can easily get everything done with Acrobat."

Security for businesses

Acrobat Studio and the AI Assistant were developed with transparency, control, and security in mind. They offer state-of-the-art encryption, a secure sandbox environment, centralized deployment, and support for corporate compliance requirements. Only documents that users actively select for analysis are analyzed. Clickable quotes link directly to the respective sources within the analyzed documents.

Among other things, companies can use Acrobat Studio to compile and analyze customer information, reports, memos, regulatory updates, or to draft policies and then convert them into professional content.

Prices and availability

Acrobat Studio is now available in Swedish and can be tried for free for 7 days. The platform provides access to Acrobat Pro, PDF Spaces, AI Assistants, and Adobe Express Premium. A free trial version of the AI Assistant is available here. This allows users in Sweden to test and use the core features of the AI Assistant, as well as those of Acrobat Studio, directly in Swedish. More information on availability, offers, and local terms and conditions can be found here.

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For more information about Acrobat Studio, click here:

• Acrobat Studio for everyone • PDF Spaces at a glance • PDF Spaces in action

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Original-Content von: Adobe Systems GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell