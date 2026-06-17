Kern Studer GmbH

Kern Studer to Exhibit at Intersolar Europe 2026

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Munich/Samstagern, Switzerland (ots)

Innovative Protection Solutions for Solar Infrastructure at Booth A3.113

Kern Studer AG is pleased to announce its participation in Intersolar Europe 2026, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, taking place from June 23-25, 2026 at Messe München, Germany. Visitors can meet the Kern Studer team in Hall A3, Booth A3.113.

As the solar sector continues its rapid expansion, the protection and security of critical infrastructure components have become increasingly important. At Intersolar Europe 2026, Kern Studer will showcase its specialized protective mesh enclosures and security solutions for inverters and photovoltaic installations, designed to safeguard valuable equipment against vandalism, unauthorized access, and environmental impacts.

"Our solutions help operators, installers, and project developers protect critical energy infrastructure while maintaining accessibility for maintenance and service," says the Kern Studer team. "As solar energy systems become larger and more widely deployed, robust physical protection is an increasingly important part of long-term operational reliability."

Intersolar Europe brings together manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, installers, service providers, project developers, planners, and innovators from across the global solar industry. Under the motto "Connecting Solar Business," the exhibition serves as a key platform for industry exchange, technological innovation, and future-oriented energy solutions.

Visitors to the Kern Studer booth will have the opportunity to:

Discover protective solutions for solar inverters and technical installations

Learn how physical security contributes to system reliability and asset protection

Discuss customized enclosure concepts for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial solar projects

Meet experts and explore project-specific applications

Kern Studer looks forward to welcoming customers, partners, and industry professionals at Hall A3, Booth A3.113.

Event Details:

Intersolar Europe 2026

June 23-25, 2026

Messe München, Germany

Hall A3 | Booth A3.113

About Kern Studer

Kern Studer AG specialises in the development, engineering, and manufacture of high-quality partitioning, enclosure, and protection systems for industrial, energy, logistics, and infrastructure applications. The company delivers customized solutions that combine security, durability, and flexibility for demanding environments.

Original-Content von: Kern Studer GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell