Sun Chemical selects SNP’s Kyano platform to lead global SAP S/4HANA and RISE with SAP transformation

Sun Chemical consolidates and modernizes its SAP landscape with Kyano

Selective data transformation retains historical data while optimizing structures for SAP S/4HANA

Establishes a cloud-ready digital core for standardized processes and faster insights

SNP SE, a leading software provider for digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in SAP environments, today announced that Sun Chemical is using the Kyano platform as part of a global SAP S/4HANA transformation and RISE with SAP program, delivered in collaboration with Accenture.

Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC Group, is the world’s leading manufacturer of printing inks, pigments, coatings, adhesives, and materials for industrial and consumer applications. With operations in more than 60 countries, the company is undertaking a major initiative to modernize and harmonize its SAP landscape to support future growth, operational efficiency, and improved transparency across its global business.

As part of the program, Sun Chemical is consolidating and transforming its existing SAP systems into a unified SAP S/4HANA environment while, in parallel, transitioning to RISE with SAP. The Kyano platform is being used to enable in-depth data analysis, selective data transformation, and high-quality data migration, supporting a structured and controlled transition while minimizing business disruption.

The project follows a selective data transformation approach, allowing Sun Chemical to retain relevant historical data while optimizing structures and processes for the target SAP S/4HANA system. Kyano’s automation capabilities support the analysis, restructuring, and migration of complex SAP data landscapes at scale. Accenture is supporting the program as an implementation partner.

“Sun Chemical’s SAP S/4HANA and RISE with SAP transformation is a complex, global initiative that requires a high degree of precision, transparency, and flexibility in handling data,” says Camilla Dahlen, President & Managing Director of North America at SNP. “With Kyano, we provide a powerful platform that enables selective, business-driven data transformation while reducing risk and downtime. We are pleased to support Sun Chemical on this journey together with our partner Accenture.”

“Partnering with SNP and leveraging the Kyano platform gives us the support we need for a complex, global transformation,” adds Chimdi Ifeakanwa, Corporate Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Sun Chemical. “It didn’t take much to decide to work with SNP – their expertise, methodology, and software give us the assurance we need to manage this project efficiently and securely.”

By modernizing its SAP environment and adopting RISE with SAP, Sun Chemical aims to establish a scalable, cloud-ready digital core that supports standardized processes, high data quality, and faster access to business insights across regions and business units.

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) is the global technology platform leader and trusted partner for companies seeking unparalleled data-enabled transformation capabilities and business agility. SNP’s Kyano platform integrates all necessary capabilities and partner offerings to provide a comprehensive software-based experience in data migration and management. Combined with the Bluefield® approach, Kyano sets a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP-centric IT landscapes faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations.

The company works with more than 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries in over 80 countries, including numerous DAX 40 and Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,600 employees worldwide at over 36 locations in 23 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated preliminary revenues of around EUR 296 million in the 2025 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

About Sun Chemical

Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC Group, is the world’s leading producer of packaging and graphic solutions, color and display technologies, functional products, electronic materials, and products for the automotive and healthcare industries. Together with DIC, Sun Chemical is continuously working to promote and develop sustainable solutions to exceed customer expectations and better the world around us. With combined annual sales of more than $8.5 billion and 22,000+ employees worldwide, the DIC Group companies support a diverse collection of global customers.

Sun Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of Sun Chemical Group Coöperatief U.A., the Netherlands, and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, U.S.A.

For more information, please visit our website at www.sunchemical.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, or Instagram.

