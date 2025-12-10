Changan Automobile Deutschland GmbH

30 Million Strong: Changan Hits Historic Production Milestone, Ushering in New Era of User-Centric, Tech-Driven Global Growth

Changan today celebrated a historic achievement as its 30 millionth vehicle-an AVATR 12 Quad-Laser Edition-rolled off the line at the AVATR Digital Intelligence Factory. The milestone signals Changan's evolution into a global intelligent mobility technology company.

"Changan remains committed to delivering smarter, greener, and more fulfilling mobility, meeting the aspirations of global users for a better future." said Zhu Huarong, Chairman of China Changan Automobile Group. “As Changan expands its presence in Europe, our priority is to deliver mobility solutions that truly reflect the needs of European drivers. Smart technologies, strong safety performance and sustainable electrification are at the core of our strategy. With the growing strength of our European design and development capabilities and our new European Business Unit, we are well positioned to offer customers modern, future-ready products that bring real value to their everyday journeys.” adds Ethan Yin, Executive Deputy General Manager of Changan Europe.

Uncompromising Safety: The "Safe Journey Home" Safety is Changan's top priority, a commitment dating back to 1999 with China's first minivan crash test. Since then, the company has advanced its protective capabilities from passive safety structures to today's active safety interventions. Backed by the industry's only State Key Laboratory of Intelligent Vehicle Safety Technology, Changan uses its proprietary CA-ITVS verification system to subject vehicles to over 5 million kilometers of testing-guaranteeing a lifespan of ten years or 260,000 kilometers.

In the smart era, Changan is redefining protection with its newly launched "SDA Intelligence". Moving beyond physical defense, SDA Intelligence, Changan’s independently developed digital-intelligence platform, will introduce a holistic safety ecosystem that secures both passengers and their data, ensuring a "Safe Journey Home" in every dimension. The Changan E06, to be launched in Europe in 2026 and 2027, will be one of the first cars based on this platform. Changan’s commitment to safety is also reflected in models such as Deepal S07, which has already achieved a Euro NCAP 5-star rating, demonstrating its full capability to meet the highest European safety requirements.

Tech-Driven: Innovations That Matter

Driven by its Green and Intelligent plans, Changan is bringing tangible innovations to the market. The Green Plan targets electrification, battery safety, and new energy vehicle ecosystems, while the Intelligent Plan advances vehicle intelligence, autonomous systems, and connectivity. Key breakthroughs include the Golden Shield Battery system for superior safety, and the high-frequency pulse heating for cold-weather efficiency. The BlueCore 3.0 powertrain delivers hybrid and ICE solutions, balancing high performance with exceptional fuel economy and it is already implemented the PHEV models planned for 2026 in Europe. These technologies ensure that every journey is efficient and reliable.

A Bold Future: Future Mobility and Global Reach Looking ahead to 2030, Changan has unveiled a visionary roadmap to rank among the world's top 10 automotive brands with annual sales of 5 million units. In parallel, the company is expanding the boundaries of mobility by actively developing humanoid robots for 2028.

By 2030, Changan expects over 60% of sales to be new energy vehicles and 30% to come from overseas markets, solidifying its place on the world stage.

As part of its global ambition, Changan plans to launch operations in Europe in at least 10 markets like Spain and Italy by the end of this year. By 20230, Changan will establish over 1,000 sales and service outlets, invest more than two billion Euros in its European business, and recruit over 1,000 local employees.

