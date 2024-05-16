PRESSEPORTAL Presseportal Logo

ZDFneo

ZDFneo Änderungsmitteilung

Mainz (ots)

Woche 20/24 
Freitag, 17.05. 

Bitte Zeitkorrekturen und Programmänderung beachten: 

 0.50	 Game Two #333
	 Videospielmagazin
	 (vom 16.5.2024)

 1.20	 neoriginal
	 I don't work here
	 Hecke

 1.45	 neoriginal
	 I don't work here
	 Höhle

 2.10	 neoriginal
	 I don't work here
	 Partykeller

 2.35	 neoriginal
	 I don't work here
	 Krankenhaus

 2.55	 neoriginal
	 I don't work here
	 Homeoffice

 3.25	 neoriginal
	 I don't work here
	 Kitzbühel

 3.45	 neoriginal
	 I don't work here
	 Friedhof

 4.05	 neoriginal
	 I don't work here
	 Supermarkt

4.30	 Killing Eve
	 Gott, bin ich müde
	 Britische Thrillerserie
	 (vom 24.3.2023)

 5.15	 Terra Xplore
	 Scheitern als Chance
	 Deutschland 2023

 5.40	 Terra X
-6.25	 Ein Tag in New York 1882
	 Film von Elin Carlsson, Arne Peisker und Sigrun Laste
	 (vom 3.4.2022)
	 Deutschland 2022


(Die Sendung „Frag den Lesch“ entfällt.)

Pressekontakt:

ZDF-Kommunikation
Telefon: +49-6131-70-12108

Folgen Sie uns gerne auch bei LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/zdf/)
und X (https://twitter.com/ZDFpresse) vormals Twitter.

Original-Content von: ZDFneo, übermittelt durch news aktuell

