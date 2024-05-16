ZDFneo

ZDFneo Änderungsmitteilung Woche 20/24 Freitag, 17.05. Bitte Zeitkorrekturen und Programmänderung beachten: 0.50 Game Two #333 Videospielmagazin (vom 16.5.2024) 1.20 neoriginal I don't work here Hecke 1.45 neoriginal I don't work here Höhle 2.10 neoriginal I don't work here Partykeller 2.35 neoriginal I don't work here Krankenhaus 2.55 neoriginal I don't work here Homeoffice 3.25 neoriginal I don't work here Kitzbühel 3.45 neoriginal I don't work here Friedhof 4.05 neoriginal I don't work here Supermarkt 4.30 Killing Eve Gott, bin ich müde Britische Thrillerserie (vom 24.3.2023) 5.15 Terra Xplore Scheitern als Chance Deutschland 2023 5.40 Terra X -6.25 Ein Tag in New York 1882 Film von Elin Carlsson, Arne Peisker und Sigrun Laste (vom 3.4.2022) Deutschland 2022 (Die Sendung „Frag den Lesch“ entfällt.)

