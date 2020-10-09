StorysBlaulichtMeine Abos

    09.10.2020 – 14:42

    ZDF

    ZDFneo-Programmänderung

    Mainz (ots)

    ZDFneo Änderungsmitteilung   
_____________________________________________________________________

Woche 46/20 
Donnerstag, 12.11. 

Bitte Programmänderung beachten: 

 1.35	 Wild Bill
	 Boston, Lincolnshire
	 (vom 31.7.2020)

	 Bill Hixon 	 	Rob Lowe 
	 Kelsey Hixon 	Aloreia Spencer 
	 ACC Lydia Price 	Anjli Mohindra 
	 DC Muriel Yeardsley 	Bronwyn James 
	 PC Sean Cobley 	Anthony Flanagan 

	 Schnitt: Mike Jones
	 Musik: Harry Escott
	 Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.
	 Buch: Dudi Appleton
	 Regie: Charles Martin
	 Großbritannien 2019

 2.25	 Wild Bill
	 Piano Man
	 (vom 31.7.2020)

	 Bill Hixon 	 	Rob Lowe 
	 Kelsey Hixon 	Aloreia Spencer 
	 ACC Lydia Price 	Anjli Mohindra 
	 DC Muriel Yeardsley 	Bronwyn James 
	
	 Schnitt: Mike Jones
	 Musik: Harry Escott
	 Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.
	 Buch: Dudi Appleton
	 Regie: Charles Martin
	 Großbritannien 2019

 3.10	 Wild Bill
	 Alte und Einsame
	 (vom 31.7.2020)

	 Bill Hixon 	 	Rob Lowe 
	 Kelsey Hixon 	Aloreia Spencer 
	 ACC Lydia Price 	Anjli Mohindra 
	 DC Muriel Yeardsley 	Bronwyn James 
	 
	 Schnitt: Peter Oliver
	 Musik: Harry Escott
	 Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.
	 Buch: Tom Farrelly
	 Regie: John Hardwick
	 Großbritannien 2019

 3.55	 Wild Bill
	 Familienfehde
	 (vom 31.7.2020)

	 Bill Hixon 	 	Rob Lowe 
	 Kelsey Hixon 	Aloreia Spencer 
	 ACC Lydia Price 	Anjli Mohindra 
	 DC Muriel Yeardsley 	Bronwyn James 
	 PC Sean Cobley 	Anthony Flanagan 

	 Schnitt: Peter Oliver
	 Musik: Harry Escott
	 Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.
	 Buch: Dudi Appleton
	 Regie: John Hardwick
	 Großbritannien 2019

 4.40	 Wild Bill
	 Arbeiterparadies
	 (vom 31.7.2020)

	 Bill Hixon 	 	Rob Lowe 
	 Kelsey Hixon 	Aloreia Spencer 
	 ACC Lydia Price 	Anjli Mohindra 
	 DC Muriel Yeardsley 	Bronwyn James 
	 PC Sean Cobley 	Anthony Flanagan 

	 Schnitt: Charlie Fawcett
	 Musik: Harry Escott
	 Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.
	 Buch: Melissa Bubnic
	 Regie: Annie Griffin
	 Großbritannien 2019

 5.30	 Wild Bill
-6.15	 Ausverkauf
	 (vom 31.7.2020)

	 Bill Hixon 	 	Rob Lowe 
	 Kelsey Hixon 	Aloreia Spencer 
	 ACC Lydia Price 	Anjli Mohindra 
	 DC Muriel Yeardsley 	Bronwyn James 
	 PC Sean Cobley 	Anthony Flanagan 

	 Schnitt: Charlie Fawcett
	 Musik: Harry Escott
	 Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a.
	 Buch: Dudi Appleton
	 Regie: Annie Griffin
	 Großbritannien 2019


("The Mallorca Files" um 1.35 Uhr, 2.20 Uhr, 3.05 Uhr, 3.50 Uhr und 
4.35 Uhr, "The Rookie" und "Filmgorillas" entfallen. "NEO MAGAZIN 
ROYALE Classics (18)" wird auf Freitag, 13.11.2020, verschoben.) 

 

Freitag, 13.11. 

Bitte Programmänderung und Zeitkorrektur beachten: 

 6.15	 NEO MAGAZIN ROYALE Classics (18)
 (vom 20.1.2020) 

 6.40	 The Rookie
	 Tatortreiniger
	 (vom 9.11.2020)

 7.20	 The Rookie
	 Grenzgänger
	 (vom 9.11.2020)


(Weiterer Ablauf ab 8.00 Uhr wie vorgesehen.) 


Woche 47/20 
Donnerstag, 19.11. 

Bitte Programmänderungen beachten: 

 0.30	 Agatha Raisin
	 Und der tote Richter
	 Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
	 (vom 10.2.2017)

	 Agatha Raisin 	Ashley Jensen 
	 James Lacey 	Jamie Glover 
	 Gemma Simpson 	Katy Wix 
	 Roy Silver 	 	Mathew Horne 
	 DC Bill Wong 	Matt McCooey 
	 DI Wilkes 	 	Jason Barnett 
	 Sarah 	 	Lucy Liemann 
	 und andere 	 

	 Drehbuch: Chris Murray
	 Regie: Matthew Mulot
	 Großbritannien 2014

 2.05	 Agatha Raisin
	 Und die Tote im Feld
	 Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
	 (vom 17.2.2017)

	 Agatha Raisin 	Ashley Jensen 
	 James Lacey 	Jamie Glover 
	 Gemma Simpson 	Katy Wix 
	 Roy Silver 	 	Mathew Horne 
	 DC Bill Wong 	Matt McCooey 
	 DI Wilkes 	 	Jason Barnett 
	 Sarah 	 	Lucy Liemann 
	 und andere 	 

	 Drehbuch: Stewart Harcourt
	 Regie: Matthew Mulot
	 Großbritannien 2014

 

2.50	 Agatha Raisin
	 Und die tote Glöcknerin
	 Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
	 (vom 17.2.2017)

	 Agatha Raisin 	Ashley Jensen 
	 James Lacey 	Jamie Glover 
	 Gemma Simpson 	Katy Wix 
	 Roy Silver 	 	Mathew Horne 
	 DC Bill Wong 	Matt McCooey 
	 DI Wilkes 	 	Jason Barnett 
	 Sarah 	 	Lucy Liemann 
	 und andere 	 

	 Drehbuch: Stewart Harcourt
	 Regie: Matthew Mulot
	 Großbritannien 2014

 3.30	 Agatha Raisin
	 Und der Tote im Wasser
	 Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
	 (vom 24.2.2017)

	 Agatha Raisin 	Ashley Jensen 
	 James Lacey 	Jamie Glover 
	 Gemma Simpson 	Katy Wix 
	 Roy Silver 	 	Mathew Horne 
	 DC Bill Wong 	Matt McCooey 
	 DI Wilkes 	 	Jason Barnett 
	 Sarah 	 	Lucy Liemann 
	 und andere 	 

	 Drehbuch: Chris Murray
	 Regie: Matthew Mulot
	 Großbritannien 2014

 4.15	 Agatha Raisin
	 Und die tote Gärtnerin
	 Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
	 (vom 24.2.2017)

	 Agatha Raisin 	Ashley Jensen 
	 James Lacey 	Jamie Glover 
	 Gemma Simpson 	Katy Wix 
	 Roy Silver 	 	Mathew Horne 
	 DC Bill Wong 	 Matt McCooey 
	 DI Wilkes 	 	Jason Barnett 
	 und andere 	 

	 Drehbuch: Chris Murray
	 Regie: Matthew Mulot
	 Großbritannien 2014

 5.00	 Filmgorillas
	 Das Film- und Serienmagazin
	 mit Steven Gätjen, Maria Ehrich, Silke und Daniel Schröckert
	 (ZDF 0.45 Uhr) 

 
5.10	 Agatha Raisin
	 Und der tote Tierarzt
	 Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
	 (vom 3.3.2017)

	 Agatha Raisin 	Ashley Jensen 
	 James Lacey 	Jamie Glover 
	 Gemma Simpson 	Katy Wix 
	 Roy Silver 	 	Mathew Horne 
	 DC Bill Wong 	Matt McCooey 
	 DI Wilkes 	 	Jason Barnett 
	 und andere 	 

	 Drehbuch: Chris Murray
	 Regie: Matthew Mulot
	 Großbritannien 2014

 5.55	 Agatha Raisin
-6.35	 Und die ertrunkene Braut
	 Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
	 (vom 3.3.2017)

	 Agatha Raisin 	Ashley Jensen 
	 James Lacey 	Jamie Glover 
	 Gemma Simpson 	Katy Wix 
	 Roy Silver 	 	Mathew Horne 
	 DC Bill Wong 	Matt McCooey 
	 DI Wilkes 		Jason Barnett 
	 und andere 	 

	 Drehbuch: Chris Niel
	 Regie: Matthew Mulot
	 Großbritannien 2014


(Die Sendungen "heute-show" um 0.30 Uhr sowie "The Mallorca Files" um
1.00 Uhr, 1.55 Uhr, 2.40 Uhr, 3.25 Uhr und 4.10 Uhr entfallen ebenso 
wie "Scott & Baily" um 5.00 Uhr und 5.45 Uhr. "Filmgorillas" 
(Kurzfassung) wird auf Samstag, 21.11.2020 verschoben.)



 
Freitag, 20.11. 

Bitte Programmänderungen beachten: 

 6.35	 Agatha Raisin
	 Und die tote Hexe
	 Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
	 (vom 10.3.2017)

	 Agatha Raisin 	Ashley Jensen 
	 James Lacey 	Jamie Glover 
	 Gemma Simpson 	Katy Wix 
	 Roy Silver 	 	Mathew Horne 
	 DC Bill Wong 	Matt McCooey 
	 DI Wilkes 	 	Jason Barnett 
	 Sarah 	 	Lucy Liemann 
	 und andere 	 

	 Drehbuch: Chris Murray
	 Regie: Matthew Mulot
	 Großbritannien 2014

 7.20	 Agatha Raisin
	 Und der tote Ehemann
	 Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton
	 (vom 10.3.2017)

	 Agatha Raisin 	Ashley Jensen 
	 James Lacey 	Jamie Glover 
	 Gemma Simpson 	Katy Wix 
	 Roy Silver 	 	Mathew Horne 
	 DC Bill Wong 	Matt McCooey 
	 DI Wilkes 	 	Jason Barnett 
	 Sarah 	 	Lucy Liemann 
	 und andere 	 

	 Drehbuch: Stewart Harcourt
	 Regie: Matthew Mulot
	 Großbritannien 2014


(Die Sendungen "Scott & Baily" und "The Rookie" entfallen. Weiterer 
Ablauf ab 8.05 Uhr wie vorgesehen.)

