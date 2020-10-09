ZDFneo-Programmänderung

ZDF

ZDFneo Änderungsmitteilung _____________________________________________________________________ Woche 46/20 Donnerstag, 12.11. Bitte Programmänderung beachten: 1.35 Wild Bill Boston, Lincolnshire (vom 31.7.2020) Bill Hixon Rob Lowe Kelsey Hixon Aloreia Spencer ACC Lydia Price Anjli Mohindra DC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn James PC Sean Cobley Anthony Flanagan Schnitt: Mike Jones Musik: Harry Escott Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a. Buch: Dudi Appleton Regie: Charles Martin Großbritannien 2019 2.25 Wild Bill Piano Man (vom 31.7.2020) Bill Hixon Rob Lowe Kelsey Hixon Aloreia Spencer ACC Lydia Price Anjli Mohindra DC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn James Schnitt: Mike Jones Musik: Harry Escott Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a. Buch: Dudi Appleton Regie: Charles Martin Großbritannien 2019 3.10 Wild Bill Alte und Einsame (vom 31.7.2020) Bill Hixon Rob Lowe Kelsey Hixon Aloreia Spencer ACC Lydia Price Anjli Mohindra DC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn James Schnitt: Peter Oliver Musik: Harry Escott Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a. Buch: Tom Farrelly Regie: John Hardwick Großbritannien 2019 3.55 Wild Bill Familienfehde (vom 31.7.2020) Bill Hixon Rob Lowe Kelsey Hixon Aloreia Spencer ACC Lydia Price Anjli Mohindra DC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn James PC Sean Cobley Anthony Flanagan Schnitt: Peter Oliver Musik: Harry Escott Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a. Buch: Dudi Appleton Regie: John Hardwick Großbritannien 2019 4.40 Wild Bill Arbeiterparadies (vom 31.7.2020) Bill Hixon Rob Lowe Kelsey Hixon Aloreia Spencer ACC Lydia Price Anjli Mohindra DC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn James PC Sean Cobley Anthony Flanagan Schnitt: Charlie Fawcett Musik: Harry Escott Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a. Buch: Melissa Bubnic Regie: Annie Griffin Großbritannien 2019 5.30 Wild Bill -6.15 Ausverkauf (vom 31.7.2020) Bill Hixon Rob Lowe Kelsey Hixon Aloreia Spencer ACC Lydia Price Anjli Mohindra DC Muriel Yeardsley Bronwyn James PC Sean Cobley Anthony Flanagan Schnitt: Charlie Fawcett Musik: Harry Escott Kamera: Baz Irvine, Michael Coulter u.a. Buch: Dudi Appleton Regie: Annie Griffin Großbritannien 2019 ("The Mallorca Files" um 1.35 Uhr, 2.20 Uhr, 3.05 Uhr, 3.50 Uhr und 4.35 Uhr, "The Rookie" und "Filmgorillas" entfallen. "NEO MAGAZIN ROYALE Classics (18)" wird auf Freitag, 13.11.2020, verschoben.) Freitag, 13.11. Bitte Programmänderung und Zeitkorrektur beachten: 6.15 NEO MAGAZIN ROYALE Classics (18) (vom 20.1.2020) 6.40 The Rookie Tatortreiniger (vom 9.11.2020) 7.20 The Rookie Grenzgänger (vom 9.11.2020) (Weiterer Ablauf ab 8.00 Uhr wie vorgesehen.) Woche 47/20 Donnerstag, 19.11. Bitte Programmänderungen beachten: 0.30 Agatha Raisin Und der tote Richter Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton (vom 10.2.2017) Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen James Lacey Jamie Glover Gemma Simpson Katy Wix Roy Silver Mathew Horne DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey DI Wilkes Jason Barnett Sarah Lucy Liemann und andere Drehbuch: Chris Murray Regie: Matthew Mulot Großbritannien 2014 2.05 Agatha Raisin Und die Tote im Feld Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton (vom 17.2.2017) Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen James Lacey Jamie Glover Gemma Simpson Katy Wix Roy Silver Mathew Horne DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey DI Wilkes Jason Barnett Sarah Lucy Liemann und andere Drehbuch: Stewart Harcourt Regie: Matthew Mulot Großbritannien 2014 2.50 Agatha Raisin Und die tote Glöcknerin Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton (vom 17.2.2017) Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen James Lacey Jamie Glover Gemma Simpson Katy Wix Roy Silver Mathew Horne DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey DI Wilkes Jason Barnett Sarah Lucy Liemann und andere Drehbuch: Stewart Harcourt Regie: Matthew Mulot Großbritannien 2014 3.30 Agatha Raisin Und der Tote im Wasser Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton (vom 24.2.2017) Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen James Lacey Jamie Glover Gemma Simpson Katy Wix Roy Silver Mathew Horne DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey DI Wilkes Jason Barnett Sarah Lucy Liemann und andere Drehbuch: Chris Murray Regie: Matthew Mulot Großbritannien 2014 4.15 Agatha Raisin Und die tote Gärtnerin Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton (vom 24.2.2017) Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen James Lacey Jamie Glover Gemma Simpson Katy Wix Roy Silver Mathew Horne DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey DI Wilkes Jason Barnett und andere Drehbuch: Chris Murray Regie: Matthew Mulot Großbritannien 2014 5.00 Filmgorillas Das Film- und Serienmagazin mit Steven Gätjen, Maria Ehrich, Silke und Daniel Schröckert (ZDF 0.45 Uhr) 5.10 Agatha Raisin Und der tote Tierarzt Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton (vom 3.3.2017) Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen James Lacey Jamie Glover Gemma Simpson Katy Wix Roy Silver Mathew Horne DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey DI Wilkes Jason Barnett und andere Drehbuch: Chris Murray Regie: Matthew Mulot Großbritannien 2014 5.55 Agatha Raisin -6.35 Und die ertrunkene Braut Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton (vom 3.3.2017) Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen James Lacey Jamie Glover Gemma Simpson Katy Wix Roy Silver Mathew Horne DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey DI Wilkes Jason Barnett und andere Drehbuch: Chris Niel Regie: Matthew Mulot Großbritannien 2014 (Die Sendungen "heute-show" um 0.30 Uhr sowie "The Mallorca Files" um 1.00 Uhr, 1.55 Uhr, 2.40 Uhr, 3.25 Uhr und 4.10 Uhr entfallen ebenso wie "Scott & Baily" um 5.00 Uhr und 5.45 Uhr. "Filmgorillas" (Kurzfassung) wird auf Samstag, 21.11.2020 verschoben.) Freitag, 20.11. Bitte Programmänderungen beachten: 6.35 Agatha Raisin Und die tote Hexe Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton (vom 10.3.2017) Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen James Lacey Jamie Glover Gemma Simpson Katy Wix Roy Silver Mathew Horne DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey DI Wilkes Jason Barnett Sarah Lucy Liemann und andere Drehbuch: Chris Murray Regie: Matthew Mulot Großbritannien 2014 7.20 Agatha Raisin Und der tote Ehemann Nach Motiven von M.C.Beaton (vom 10.3.2017) Agatha Raisin Ashley Jensen James Lacey Jamie Glover Gemma Simpson Katy Wix Roy Silver Mathew Horne DC Bill Wong Matt McCooey DI Wilkes Jason Barnett Sarah Lucy Liemann und andere Drehbuch: Stewart Harcourt Regie: Matthew Mulot Großbritannien 2014 (Die Sendungen "Scott & Baily" und "The Rookie" entfallen. Weiterer Ablauf ab 8.05 Uhr wie vorgesehen.)

