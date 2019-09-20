HomeBlaulichtAbo

    20.09.2019 – 12:27

    ZDF

    ZDF-Programmänderung ab Woche 38/19

    Mainz (ots)

    Woche 38/19

    Fr., 20.9.

    Bitte Programmänderung ab 19.00 Uhr beachten:

    19.00 heute

    19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20) 

    19.20     ZDF spezial     (VPS 19.21/HD/UT)
          Klimapaket der GroKo - Großer Wurf oder heiße Luft?
          Moderation: Matthias Fornoff

    19.40 Bettys Diagnose (VPS 19.25)

    20.25 Die Chefin (VPS 20.15)

    21.25 SCHULD nach Ferdinand von Schirach (VPS 21.15)

    22.10 heute journal (VPS 22.00)

    22.40 heute-show (VPS 22.30)

    Neue Folgen

    23.10 Sketch History (VPS 23.00)

    23.30 aspekte (VPS 23.25)

    0.15 heute+ (VPS 0.10)

    0.30 NEO MAGAZIN ROYALE mit Jan Böhmermann (VPS 0.25)

    1.15 Starsky & Hutch (VPS 1.10)

    2.05 Starsky & Hutch (VPS 1.55)

    2.50 Line of Duty (VPS 2.45)

    3.50 Line of Duty (VPS 3.45) 

     5.20-    citydreams
 5.35

    (Die Wiederholung "hallo deutschland" entfällt.)

    Pressekontakt:

    ZDF-Planung
    Telefon: +49-6131-70-15246





    Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell

