Michael Mehler from ghost.company elected to board of MAGNET Global Agency Network

Michael Mehler, owner and founder of marketing firm https://www.ghostcompany.com, has been elected to the board of MAGNET (http://www.magnetglobal.org/), the Marketing and Advertising Global Network. Comprised of more than 40 independently-owned agencies worldwide, MAGNET collectively boasts capitalized billings of $2 billion annually and employs over 3,000 marketing professionals. Ghost.company, one of the top full-service business-to-business advertising agencies in Austria, specializes in full service communication in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) with locations in Perchtoldsdorf near Vienna, Munich and Zurich. The agency is going into its 29th year and has been a MAGNET member since 2015. Mehler's two-year term runs through 2020.

"I'm very pleased to join the board, so as to assure that the needs of the European-based agencies continue to be met. MAGNET is a global organization and Europe is a strong market. As the MAGNET partner for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, my goals are to collaborate with other agencies in Europe, in the U.S or around the world to help us collectively win more international business."

Mehler believes MAGNET membership has been very beneficial to his agency, employees and clients. "The sharing of first-hand information about relevant topics, the discussions on how to solve the problems of our industry and the collaboration with other partners has been very useful to ghost as we've grown our agency. It offers us connections that quite literally span the globe. Being part of this community means that with a simple phone call we can gain insights, build partnerships and provide services to clients in places from Asia to South America."

Ghost.company services clients in a number of industries, including technology, medicine, automotive, research and finance. With 22 employees, they offer integrated marketing communications, traditional advertising, pharmaceutical marketing, internet and dialogue marketing, web design and 3D. The firm also includes convention.group, an experienced event and convention organizer. References include Husqvarna, Leica Microsystems Worldwide, Bayer Crop Science, Renault Trucks, Volvo Trucks, Leifheit, BIC Razors, BMW, Gilead Sciences GesmbH, Pfizer Corporation Austria Gesellschaft m.b.H., Mundipharma, Jungheinrich, VOGEL&NOOT, dagobertinvest and many more. For more information, visit ghostcompany.com

ghost.company is one of the top 20 B2B advertising agencies in Austria that specializes in full service communication in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) with locations in Perchtoldsdorf near Vienna, Munich and Zurich. They create integrated advertising campaigns and combine the fields of classic advertising, online, dialogue marketing and 3D. Strategic planning, concept design creativity, extensive experience in sales promotion and a consistent focus on success are what distinguish its work. They create interactive and multi-media online magazines, 3D design and special FX visualizations.

ghost.company also includes the convention.group, an experienced event organizer, which has particular expertise in the healthcare sector. convention.group takes care of all matters to do with events, from professional planning, to sponsorship sales and successful execution at the venue.

Providing global experts and local expertise, MAGNET's independent marketing and communications agencies work with more than 800 consumer, retail, business-to-business and industrial clients worldwide. Members share experience, knowledge and ideas with partner agencies domestically and internationally, collaborating on business opportunities and enhancing their ability to compete, serve clients, grow their businesses and raise the standard of work in the advertising agency industry. Members must maintain a level of commitment to the Network, and new independent agencies are carefully screened before membership is granted. Currently comprised of more than 40 agencies and affiliations, MAGNET is always seeking to add leading independent agencies throughout the world. For more information, visit www.MAGNETGlobal.org or contact Melissa Lentz, CEO, at melissa@magnetglobal.org.

