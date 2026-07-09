Capri-Sun

Capri Sun Expands European Manufacturing Network with a New Production Site in Poland

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Capri Sun Group has broken ground on a new production facility in Stargard, Poland, as part of its strategy to expand manufacturing capacity and support continued growth across Europe. The first phase of construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, with an investment of more than €70 million.

The project will create approximately 120 new employment opportunities in the region and has been designed to allow for further expansion. The location provides direct access to key markets in Central and Eastern Europe as well as the Nordics, enabling shorter lead times and greater supply chain agility. The investment reflects Capri Sun's continued international expansion and growing consumer demand across established and emerging markets.

“This new facility marks an important milestone in our growth strategy, by enabling and supporting our increasing demand across greater Europe,” said Roland Weening, Group CEO. “Beyond strengthening Capri Sun's manufacturing footprint, the project will contribute to regional economic development through new jobs, partnerships and long-term industrial investment.”

Stefan Seiss, VP Global Supply Chain, adds: “Poland’s strategic position, combined with a strong industrial base, good access to labour and excellent logistics infrastructure, makes it an ideal location to support our business.”

Capri Sun's flagship production site in Eppelheim, Germany, will continue to serve as the company's center of excellence, providing expertise, innovation and training across its global manufacturing network.

About Capri Sun

The Capri-Sun brand, owned by Capri Sun Group Holding AG in Switzerland, has been delighting taste buds since its launch in 1969. As a privately held company, Capri Sun has grown to sell over 6 billion pouches in more than 100 countries every year, making it the #1 kids’ drink and a trusted love brand in households around the world. With their diverse range of flavours and products, including low and no added sugar variants, Capri-Sun continues to be the top choice for refreshment and fun for kids and families everywhere. Products are packaged in eco-friendly materials, among them our recyclable pouches, reflecting the company’s commitment to sustainability.

For more information about Capri-Sun and all its products, visit the Capri Sun website.

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