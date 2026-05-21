Vorwerk Gruppe

The strength of direct sales and a global community

Vorwerk increases 2025 revenue to a record EUR 3.6 billion

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Wuppertal (ots)

The Vorwerk Group closed the 2025 financial year with a new record revenue of EUR 3.6 billion despite a challenging market environment. Compared to the previous year, this corresponds to growth of 14.1 percent. The operating result also developed positively at EUR 278 million and was significantly above the previous year’s level (+28.2 percent). At the same time, the financial year marked the first year of implementation of Strategy 2030. The 2025 financial year marked the first year of implementation of Strategy 2030. The success confirms the strategic direction of the Vorwerk Group and once again underlines the strength of the Vorwerk direct sales model and the global Vorwerk community. The akf Bank, the Group’s third-largest business unit with revenue of EUR 673 million, will become even more visible as part of the Group going forward, with a new brand identity and a clear affiliation with Vorwerk.

Building on the success of Strategy 2025, Vorwerk has defined the framework for the company’s next phase of development with Strategy 2030. By 2030, Vorwerk aims to become the world’s most attractive direct sales company. At the heart of the strategy is the targeted expansion of the Vorwerk “sweet spot” – the combination of a committed and passionate community and personal advice with integrated product ecosystems that create genuine experiences. This unique combination of closeness, technological innovation and community spirit has shaped the Vorwerk business model for many decades and forms the foundation for sustainable growth, even in an increasingly demanding market environment.

As part of Strategy 2030, Vorwerk is systematically expanding its international presence in new growth markets. Over the past two years, Vorwerk has entered markets such as Greece, the Benelux countries, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore or taken over existing distributor structures. Vietnam was added in 2026.

The development of these new markets was highly dynamic in 2025: revenue increased from EUR 23 million to EUR 146 million. These new markets therefore contributed around 28 percent to the overall revenue growth of the Vorwerk Group. This development underlines that the Vorwerk direct sales model can also be successfully scaled internationally. Today, 70.6 percent of direct sales revenue is already generated outside Germany.

“2025 was another exceptionally strong year for Vorwerk” says Dr. Thomas Stoffmehl, CEO of the Vorwerk Group. “With the launch of the Thermomix® TM7, we not only achieved the most successful product introduction in our company’s history — we also demonstrated the strength and effectiveness of our direct sales model, our unique community, and our international organizations worldwide. This positive momentum confirms that our strategic direction is the right one. Building on the successes of Strategy 2025, we are now consistently advancing Strategy 2030, with a clear focus on innovation, international expansion, and the continued development of our Thermomix® and Kobold brands.”

Community and direct sales as the foundation of growth

Key driver of this development is the global Vorwerk community, consisting of advisors, customers and employees. The close connection between personal advice, product experience and community spirit has shaped the Vorwerk business model for many decades and creates a special closeness to customers. Growth is created where people passionately bring products into the everyday lives of other people.

Also in 2025, Vorwerk further expanded its international advisor community, reaching more than 129,400 advisors worldwide at year-end. This means that the number of advisors has more than doubled since 2019.

Kobold as a strategic development focus

In the Cleaning division, the 2025 financial year was characterised by strategic decisions through which Vorwerk laid the foundation for Kobold’s next phase of growth. Initial positive effects already became visible in 2025: despite a still challenging market environment, Kobold generated revenue of EUR 790 million (+1.7 percent). At the same time, the number of advisors developed positively: more than 12,200 advisors were active on average in the Cleaning division during the year (+2 percent compared to the previous year). With the recently launched international “Dustin” campaign, Vorwerk is also underlining the continued development of the Kobold brand – one of the focus areas of Strategy 2030. Both the integrated product ecosystem and the direct sales model are being developed consistently. This is more than part of the strategy. It is an expression of a clear commitment: to the brand, to direct sales and to the people who bring it to life every day. The aim is to almost double the number of active advisors worldwide by 2030.

Thermomix® TM7 launch as a defining event of the financial year

2025 was significantly shaped by the launch of the Thermomix® TM7. With more than one million Thermomix® TM7 units delivered in its first year, it represents the most successful product launch in the company’s history. In total, Vorwerk sold more than 1.4 million Thermomix® devices in 2025, including more than one million Thermomix® TM7 units. The success of the TM7 exemplifies the strength of the Vorwerk business model and the unique combination of personal advice, community and an integrated product ecosystem.

Thermomix® is an ecosystem consisting of hardware, digital services such as the Cookidoo® recipe platform with more than 100,000 Guided Cooking recipes, as well as personal advice. Overall, the Culinary division achieved record revenue of EUR 2.1 billion in 2025 (+23.9 percent). In 2025, Cookidoo® recorded more than 6.3 million subscribers worldwide – an increase of 14.5 percent compared to the previous year.

With its first AI-supported functions, Vorwerk also took further steps in the digital development of the Thermomix® ecosystem in 2025.

akf Bank achieves record revenue and launches new brand identity

The akf Group also continued its success story in 2025: with revenue of EUR 673 million, it once again achieved a record result and grew by 4.6 percent compared to the previous year. New business also developed dynamically, increasing by 6.8 percent to around EUR 1.37 billion. This confirms akf Bank’s role as a reliable financing partner for the German Mittelstand and as an important growth pillar of the Vorwerk Group.

As part of a brand relaunch, akf Bank will also move visually closer to the Vorwerk Group from 1 July 2026 onwards: with a new logo, clear endorsement and the green Vorwerk colour world. The new brand identity is built around the claim: “A bank that is different is a bank that makes a difference.” At the same time, the akf company akf servicelease will become akf Mobility – reflecting its expanded cross-mobility range of services.

“akf Bank is an important part of the Vorwerk Group and shares core values with Vorwerk that also define us: trust, customer proximity, reliability, long-term thinking and individual solutions,” says Hauke Paasch, CFO of the Vorwerk Group. “We are delighted that this close connection will become even more visible in future through the new brand identity.”

Acting from a position of strength – Vorwerk prepares for the future

Against the backdrop of a challenging economic and geopolitical environment, Vorwerk is deliberately creating the conditions for the company’s continued development. This includes investments in production and logistics structures in Europe, for example in the second factory in France and the associated logistics centre, as well as at the Wuppertal site. In doing so, Vorwerk once again underlines its clear commitment to Wuppertal as its headquarters and to Europe as a long-term production, innovation and development location.

At the same time, Vorwerk continues to systematically develop its organisational structure: with Vorwerk HOME, Vorwerk established a new operating model at the beginning of 2026 that more closely integrates product, technology, marketing and sales in order to scale innovations internationally more quickly and further strengthen the competitiveness of the Vorwerk Group over the long term.

ABOUT VORWERK

Vorwerk is the number one direct sales company in Europe and the world-leading direct seller of high-quality household appliances. Founded in Wuppertal, Germany, in 1883, today Vorwerk is an international family enterprise. What has always set Vorwerk apart is its closeness to people, its commitment to exceptional quality, and its conviction that good products only reveal their true strength when they are experienced. Vorwerk’s core business is the production and distribution of high-quality household products centred around the Thermomix® and Kobold ecosystems, which combine innovative products with personal advice and a strong community. Vorwerk always seeks direct contact with its customers. Its advisors are at the heart of these activities and serve as central points of contact. Sustainable thinking and social engagement are firmly embedded in the company’s self-image – from durable and repairable products to support for social, cultural and educational projects. The Vorwerk family also includes the akf Group, which, as a financing partner for family-owned and owner-managed mid-sized businesses in Germany, develops tailor-made solutions for its customers based on deep industry expertise. Vorwerk generates consolidated sales of EUR 3.6 billion (2025) and operates in around 60 countries.

Original-Content von: Vorwerk Gruppe, übermittelt durch news aktuell