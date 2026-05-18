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CIVIS Media Prize 2026 – eight entries honoured

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The winners of the 2026 European CIVIS Media Prize for Integration and Cultural Diversity have been announced. The main prize, the CIVIS TOP AWARD, worth €15,000, goes to Mr. Nobody Against Putin (DR SALES | made in copenhagen | Sundance Filmfestival | ARTE) by David Borenstein and Pavel Talankin. The production has also won the CIVIS VIDEO AWARD Information.

The CIVIS VIDEO AWARD for Fiction goes to the writer Hafsia Herzi for The Youngest Daughter (Alamode Filmdistribution | June Films | Katuh Studio). In the Social Media category, the award goes to Büsra Sayed for the post busra.caramella: How the media and politicians are dividing German society

The CIVIS AUDIO AWARD in the long contributions category goes to Inga Lizengevic for Generation U – Ukrainian Youth in Germany (Deutschlandfunk | SWR).

Winner in the AUDIO short programmes category is Sylke Blume with MausLive: Belal comes from Afghanistan (WDR).

The winner of the audience prize, the CIVIS AUDIO AWARD Podcast, is the author Pamina Rosenthal with GAME OVER – Is Violence Ruining Amateur Soccer? - Season 1, Episode 1: The Perfectly Normal Madness (Radio Bremen | BR | ARD).

Ione Monje Martinez and Felipe Calvo Larrain winning with Soforem (Escuela de Cinematografía y del Audiovisual de la Comunidad de Madrid) the YOUNG C. AWARD.

The audience award, the CIVIS CINEMA AWARD, goes to director Marcus H. Rosenmüller and the producer Robert Marciniak for their movie Extrawurst (Lieblingsfilm | STUDIOCANAL).

The most important media award in Europe for integration and cultural diversity was presented in 2026 as part of the re:publica. The programme will be available in the ARD Mediathek from Wednesday 20 May 2026, and ARD/Das Erste will broadcast the awards ceremony on Thursday 21 May 2026 at 00:15.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by journalist and presenter Mona Ameziane.

The CIVIS Media Prize is organised by ARD, represented by WDR. Media partners include ORF, SRG SSR, ARTE, 3sat, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio and the EBU. Cooperation partners include the WDR mediagroup, the Alliance of German Producers, the VFF (Collecting Society for Film and Television Producers), the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), the Postcode Lottery and the Harald Christ Foundation for Democracy and Diversity.

Over 800 entries from 26 EU Member States and Switzerland were submitted for the 2026 CIVIS Media Prize. CIVIS is Europe’s most prestigious media prize for integration and cultural diversity. It has been awarded in various categories since 1988.

The CIVIS Media Prize 2026 is under the patronage of the European Parliament.

Click here for the broadcast dates.

Press releases and images can be found here.

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Original-Content von: ARD Presse, übermittelt durch news aktuell