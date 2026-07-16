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Phelas and FfE Publish Revenue Forecast for Green Co-located Battery Energy Storage Systems in Germany

Munich (ots)

The joint forecast for green, co-located battery storage in Germany combines phelas's Catalyst BESS simulations with FfE's market price forecasts. It shows that co-located batteries can earn up to 130 EUR/MWh more than a stand-alone PV plant - giving project developers, customers and other market participants an early view on whether co-location is worth pursuing for their project.

phelas, the developer of Catalyst, a techno-economic modelling platform for battery storage projects, and FfE (Forschungsstelle für Energiewirtschaft), one of Germany's leading institutions for energy research and consulting for more than 75 years, today published the Green BESS Forecast: A joint look at how revenues for green battery storage - battery systems co-located with a generation asset at a shared grid connection point - are likely to develop for the German power market in the years ahead.

Averaged over 2026 to 2045, a co-located battery can earn 28 EUR to 76 EUR more per MWh than a stand-alone PV plant (30 - 55 EUR/MWh). Adding ancillary services, that range grows to up to 132 EUR per MWh. These figures come from the Calatlyst platform of phelas, which models the battery dispatch and revenues using FfE's market price forecast. The results show that battery storage still offers a significant upside in the future.

The goal behind the publication is giving the market a credible estimation on possible green co-location revenues. That way, developers, customers and other market participants can judge the relevance of green energy storage for their own project.

The detailed Green BESS Forecast as well as backtesting data for the year 2025 is available at phelas.com.

"Interest in green co-located BESS is growing fast. But since this market is still in its early stages, a clear understanding of its performance and fit isn't yet established across the whole industry. Together with FfE, this forecast is a first step toward closing that gap." said Dominik Schwarz, Lead Energy Market Expert at phelas.

"Companies require reliable forecast data to make informed decisions. Our Electricity Price Forecast offers such data while being scientifically neutral, highly detailed and understandable. Combining our expertise with phelas' Catalyst platform, we can boil down complex market developments into revenue forecasts helping companies with their investment decisions." said Dr. Timo Kern, Head of Energy Systems and Markets at FfE.

About phelas

phelas is a Munich-based climate tech company and the team behind Catalyst, the leading SaaS platform for financial modeling and asset planning of battery energy storage and hybrid renewable energy projects. Catalyst enables asset managers, project developers, and investors to benchmark tens of thousands of revenue scenarios. From early feasibility through financial close, phelas equips the energy transition with the analytical infrastructure for faster, more precise investment decisions.

About FfE

The Research Center for Energy Economics (FfE) has been one of Germany's leading institutions for energy research and consulting for more than 75 years. With an interdisciplinary team of over 70 experts, FfE develops practical solutions addressing challenges facing the energy sector. As a non-profit organization with offices in Munich and Berlin, FfE provides scientifically sound, independent, and neutral insights into the design of the future energy system.

FfE's work is grounded in quantitative techno-economic analyses and scientific methodologies. Its mission is to create independent decision-making foundations that enable businesses and society to realize the opportunities of the energy transition. The organization's guiding principle, "Research creates knowledge - knowledge creates practice," forms the cornerstone of its philosophy and is reflected throughout its activities.

Note Regarding Modelled Results

This press release presents results from forward-looking market and revenue modelling. Price forecasts are based on FfE's market analysis for the German power market and represent illustrative scenarios, not guarantees of future outcomes. Results are illustrative, depend on project-specific assumptions, and do not constitute investment, financial, or legal advice. Actual project outcomes will vary with market conditions, site parameters, financing structures, and regulatory developments.

Original-Content von: phelas GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell