CADE SOLUCIONES DE INGENIERÍA S.L.

CADE to Present Engineering and Technology Solutions for Photovoltaic Asset Reliability at Intersolar Europe 2026

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Munich (ots)

As photovoltaic assets continue to scale globally, the industry faces growing challenges related to structural reliability, operational risk, long-term performance, and asset lifetime management. In this context, CADE will exhibit at Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich, presenting its engineering, consulting, and applied technology solutions for advanced photovoltaic asset management.

With experience in the technical and structural assessment of more than 7 GW of photovoltaic assets worldwide, CADE supports manufacturers, investors, EPC contractors, and asset owners through specialized engineering services focused on reducing technical uncertainty, improving operational reliability, and protecting long-term asset value.

CADE combines engineering, industrial technology, and applied analysis capabilities to support the full lifecycle of photovoltaic assets, from design review and construction supervision to failure analysis, technical assistance, integrity management, and lifetime extension strategies.

At Intersolar Europe 2026, CADE will present capabilities in:

- Technical Due Diligence for investment, acquisition, and financing processes.

- Third-Party Engineering and independent technical advisory services.

- RCA / RLA (Root Cause Analysis & Remaining Life Assessment).

- Structural integrity assessment and asset integrity management.

- Tracker validation and optimization.

- Construction monitoring, technical assistance, and commissioning supervision.

- Technical support for insurance claims and damage assessment.

As part of the exhibition, CADE will also present two proprietary technology platforms developed to address critical challenges in photovoltaic structural reliability and wind-related risk.

ANEMIoT

A structural monitoring solution designed to detect abnormal tracker behavior, anticipate potential failures, and improve operational reliability through continuous field monitoring and data analysis.

SIMUWIND

An aeroelastic simulation platform focused on analyzing wind-induced effects on photovoltaic structures and trackers under real operating conditions, supporting structural assessment and risk mitigation.

Through these capabilities, CADE reinforces its position as an engineering and technology partner focused on delivering practical, data-driven solutions for safer, more reliable, and more efficient photovoltaic assets.

Intersolar Europe 2026, Munich, Messe München, Hall C4 - Stand 332

Original-Content von: CADE SOLUCIONES DE INGENIERÍA S.L., übermittelt durch news aktuell