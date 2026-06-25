Zhejiang Benyi New Energy Co., Ltd.

EVB Successfully Concludes Power2Drive Europe 2026 With Advanced EV Charging Solutions

Munich, Germany (ots)

EVB successfully concluded its June 23–25 exhibition at Power2Drive Europe 2026 at Messe München, where it connected with global industry professionals and highlighted its latest EV charging, energy storage, and power management solutions for cleaner, smarter, and more efficient energy systems. Power2Drive Europe is a leading international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. It brings together global players in EV charging and sustainable mobility, making it a key platform for industry exchange and innovation. Showcasing Advanced Charging Technologies Highlighting its PTB-certified technologies, EVB presented charging solutions for residential, commercial, fleet, and public applications.

Floor-mounted AC EV Charger: Featuring a 21-inch LCD touch screen, POS payment, and ISO 15118-2 certification, it combines EV charging and digital advertising for retail, parking, and urban charging hubs. Liquid-Cooled DC Charger: With up to 480 kW output and a modular design that supports independent operation, it is built for high-demand public and commercial charging scenarios, delivering reliable performance with easier operation and maintenance. Split MW DC Charger: A 2 MW high-power charging solution for electric trucks, logistics fleets, ports, and industrial applications, supporting MCS/CCS interfaces, smart power sharing, and expandable DC outputs.

EVB also showcased its award-winning BUDC Ultra Fast Charger 150 kW, an ultra-thin dual-gun charger honored with Red Dot and iF Design Awards. Featuring a 75 kW liquid-cooled module and a slim 100 mm body, it delivers reliable, low-noise fast charging for space-limited scenarios. Integrated PV, Storage and Charging Solutions Beyond EV charging products, EVB showcased integrated PV, energy storage, and charging solutions for diverse application scenarios. By combining solar power, energy storage, and charging infrastructure, EVB helps customers improve energy efficiency, optimize power use, and reduce operating costs. Strengthening Global Partnerships The exhibition enabled EVB to strengthen partnerships and explore new collaborations, with discussions focused on fleet electrification, commercial deployment, and integrated energy infrastructure.

About EVB

EVB is a global provider of smart EV charging solutions. Backed by over 100 patents and international certifications, EVB has a presence in nearly 70 countries and has delivered more than 25,000 projects worldwide, providing reliable, high-speed, and eco-friendly charging infrastructure to support the clean energy transition. For more information, please visit www.evb.com or contact info@evb.com.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pl9NZ6j_JcA

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