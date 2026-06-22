Alpha ESS Deutschland GmbH

AlphaESS Showcases Integrated Energy Storage Portfolio For Europe's Energy Transition At ees Europe 2026

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Munich (ots)

New STORION-LC-TB150 C&I storage system, Aster 6260 utility-scale solution and AlphaConnect platform demonstrate AlphaESS's commitment to safer, smarter and more scalable energy storage

AlphaESS is presenting its latest generation of energy storage solutions at ees Europe 2026, held in Munich from June 23-25, highlighting a comprehensive portfolio designed to support Europe's accelerating energy transition across commercial & industrial (C&I), utility-scale and digital energy management applications.

As part of Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, renewable energy and energy storage, AlphaESS welcomes partners, installers, project developers and energy professionals to explore the company's latest innovations and discuss the evolving role of energy storage in improving energy resilience, renewable integration and project profitability.

STORION-LC-TB150: Next-generation liquid-cooled all-in-one battery energy storage system

A key highlight of the exhibition is the showcase of STORION-LC-TB150, a next-generation liquid-cooled all-in-one battery energy storage system developed for commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications. Scheduled to become available across Germany and Europe from the end of June 2026, the system expands AlphaESS's C&I storage portfolio with a high-performance solution that combines energy storage, thermal management and system control within a single cabinet architecture.

STORION-LC-TB150 delivers 150 kW of rated power and 313 kWh of storage capacity while supporting parallel connection of up to 25 units. This scalable architecture enables projects to reach up to 3.75 MW of power and 7.8 MWh of storage capacity, providing flexibility for a wide range of applications including industrial energy management, peak shaving, load shifting, renewable energy integration and energy resilience.

Designed to meet the growing demands of European C&I customers, the system focuses on safety, operational efficiency and deployment flexibility. The battery solution has been evaluated according to UL 9540A, supporting advanced safety performance and helping customers address increasingly stringent project requirements.

Aster 6260: Liquid-cooled utility-scale energy storage system

In addition to its latest C&I offering, AlphaESS is showcasing the Aster 6260 utility-scale energy storage system. Designed for large-scale battery energy storage projects, the liquid-cooled solution focuses on high energy density, optimized footprint and simplified operations and maintenance. The system strengthens AlphaESS's utility-scale portfolio and supports the growing demand for efficient, reliable and service-friendly large-scale energy storage across Europe.

AlphaConnect: enhanced connectivity across the entire energy ecosystem

The company is also introducing AlphaConnect, a new platform designed to enhance connectivity across the energy ecosystem. Through open APIs, third-party integration capabilities, virtual power plant (VPP) and aggregator access, and broader interoperability features, AlphaConnect enables storage systems to connect more effectively with energy service providers, digital platforms and future energy markets. The platform reflects AlphaESS's strategic move toward combining hardware and software to unlock greater value from energy storage assets.

As customer requirements continue to evolve, AlphaESS sees increasing demand for integrated energy solutions that are safer, easier to deploy, scalable and digitally connected. Supported by local teams, channel partners and service networks across Europe, the company continues to strengthen its regional presence while delivering solutions tailored to the needs of European customers.

The combination of STORION-LC-TB150, Aster 6260 and AlphaConnect reflects AlphaESS's long-term vision of supporting Europe's energy transition through a full-scenario energy storage portfolio spanning C&I projects, utility-scale applications and intelligent energy management. By combining advanced storage technology with digital connectivity and local market expertise, AlphaESS aims to help customers and partners build energy systems that are safer, smarter and more economically sustainable.

About AlphaESS

Founded in 2012, AlphaESS is a leading global energy storage solution and service provider. AlphaESS excels in providing tailored solutions for a wide range of applications, including residential, commercial & industrial, large-scale, and utility projects. AlphaESS has 40+ subsidiaries providing local services and 300,000+ systems actively running in 130+ countries worldwide, enabling millions of people to enjoy reliable, accessible and clean energy.

Original-Content von: Alpha ESS Deutschland GmbH, übermittelt durch news aktuell