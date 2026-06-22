Vector Renewables

Renewable Energy: Vector Renewables' Nuo Asset Management Platform Drives a 50% Increase in Productivity in Just Two Years

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More than 300 renewable energy plants representing 7.6 GW across 17 countries are currently managed through the platform developed by the global renewable energy consultancy, which will be featured at The Smarter E Europe, Europe's largest exhibition for the energy transition, taking place in Munich from 23-25 June 2026.

Vector Renewables' asset managers have increased their productivity by approximately 50% over the past two years (2024-2025) thanks to the adoption of NUO, Vector Renewables' proprietary asset management software platform. The achievement highlights the growing role of digitalisation in renewable energy operations and portfolio management. Visitors attending The Smarter E Europe (Munich, 23-25 June 2026), Europe's leading exhibition dedicated to energy transition, will have the opportunity to discover how NUO is helping renewable energy operators streamline asset management and improve operational performance.

Designed to address the increasing complexity of multi-technology renewable portfolios - including wind, solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and hybrid assets - NUO enables operators to monitor and manage large-scale distributed assets through a single integrated cloud-based environment. A short video presentation of the platform is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LM_I-qcTog&t=172s. Built around five core pillars - Connect, Optimize, Plan, Report and Control - the platform enables users to consolidate project data into a single system, monitor events and performance trends, anticipate operational issues, optimise asset performance, plan and track maintenance activities, generate customised reports and remotely manage assets. Through advanced KPIs, predictive insights, real-time technical and financial monitoring and remote-control capabilities, NUO supports faster, data-driven decision-making throughout the entire asset lifecycle. The platform is geographically limitless, allowing users to manage portfolios across multiple countries through a globally accessible web-based environment.

Operational data gathered from NUO's internal users - the Asset Management team at Vector Renewables - demonstrates the platform's tangible benefits. The number of assets managed per full-time employee (FTE) increased from 4.94 at the beginning of 2024 to 7.36 by the end of 2025, representing a 49% increase. In practical terms, with the same workforce and through the consistent use of the platform, each asset manager can now oversee more than seven assets, compared with approximately five before implementation. A similar trend emerged when analysing installed capacity managed per employee. Over the same period, average capacity under management per FTE increased from 79.34 MW to 119.05 MW, an increase of 39.71 MW, equivalent to a 50% productivity gain.

These results have been accompanied by growing adoption of the platform. Today, NUO supports the management of renewable energy portfolios exceeding 7.6 GW, fully integrated across more than 300 assets in 17 countries. Originally developed by Vector Renewables to support the management of its own client portfolios, NUO is now available as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for asset owners, EPC contractors and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) service providers. Its modular, cloud-native architecture requires no proprietary on-site hardware and centralises technical, operational and financial data within a single environment. This enables more efficient management of renewable portfolios of varying complexity through automation, standardisation and advanced analytics tools that can be tailored to individual user requirements.

As part of the platform's ongoing development roadmap, Vector Renewables has recently introduced NUO MetMast, a dedicated module designed to manage meteorological measurement campaigns, including solar irradiation and wind resource data, both during project development and throughout operational phases. NUO MetMast integrates meteorological stations from multiple manufacturers and technologies into a single platform, enabling automated remote data collection without requiring additional field hardware.

"NUO was developed to address a practical challenge: bringing structure to the vast amount of operational data generated by the renewable energy assets we manage on behalf of our clients and making our day-to-day work more efficient," says Fabio Mariani, Head of Asset Management at Vector Renewables. "At Vector Renewables, our clients entrust us with increasingly complex portfolios spread across multiple geographies and incorporating different technologies, including solar PV, wind, standalone storage and integrated BESS solutions. By embedding NUO into our operational processes, we have significantly increased team productivity - both in terms of installed capacity managed and number of assets per employee - while maintaining high standards of quality and consistency. As the industry becomes increasingly data-driven, platforms such as NUO and specialised features like NUO MetMast enable asset owners and operators to improve efficiency, reduce costs and risks, and maximise asset value. Thanks to its modular and scalable architecture, NUO provides a robust foundation for addressing the sector's evolving challenges. The ability to process large volumes of data, adapt to their variability and transform them into actionable operational insights has become essential for unlocking the full value of renewable energy investments."

Original-Content von: Vector Renewables, übermittelt durch news aktuell