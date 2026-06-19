VEGA CHARGERS

VEGA Chargers to Unveil ORION, Its New High-Power Charging Platform, at Power2Drive Europe

Barcelona (ots)

VEGA Chargers is pleased to announce the official unveiling of HPC ORION 500 kW, its latest high-power DC charging solution, during Power2Drive Europe 2026 in Munich.

The launch event will take place on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the VEGA Chargers stand (B6.120), where visitors, partners, customers, and industry professionals will have the opportunity to discover the company's newest innovation in fast-charging technology.

Developed to meet the growing demands of electric mobility infrastructure, HPC ORION 500 kW represents a significant step forward in VEGA Chargers' commitment to delivering reliable, scalable, and future-ready charging solutions. Designed to support the next generation of electric vehicles and heavy-duty transport applications, HPC ORION 500 kW combines high performance, operational flexibility, and an optimized user experience.

The unveiling will be one of the highlights of VEGA Chargers' participation at Power2Drive Europe, one of the leading international exhibitions for charging infrastructure and e-mobility solutions. The event will feature a live presentation of the new charging station, offering attendees an exclusive first look at its design, capabilities, and strategic role within the company's expanding product portfolio.

"Power2Drive provides the perfect stage to introduce HPC ORION 500 kW to the market," said Iban Fontcuberta, CEO of VEGA Chargers. "As electric mobility continues to evolve, charging infrastructure must evolve with it. HPC ORION 500 kW has been developed to help operators, fleet managers, and charging network providers meet future charging demands with confidence."

As a manufacturer committed to innovation and local industrial development, VEGA Chargers continues to strengthen its position within the European charging ecosystem through the design and production of advanced charging solutions developed in Spain and deployed internationally.

Visitors attending Power2Drive Europe are invited to join the unveiling ceremony and meet the VEGA Chargers team to learn more about HPC ORION 500 kW -and the company's vision for the future of electric mobility.

Event Details

What: Official launch of HPC ORION 500 kW

When: Wednesday, 11:00 AM

Where: VEGA Chargers Stand B6.120

Event: Power2Drive Europe 2026, Munich

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