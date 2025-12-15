Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli: “Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour” on August 22, 2026, in Vienna

Maestro Bocelli is coming to Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium. Tickets available from December 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. at https://www.oeticket.com.

– Leutgeb Entertainment Group and AEG present a musical event of extraordinary magnitude: Andrea Bocelli will perform in Vienna in summer 2026 with a full orchestra and choir as part of his “Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour” – for one single spectacular concert in the entire German-speaking region. On August 22, 2026, the world-renowned tenor will transform Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium into an evening filled with emotion, elegance, and musical excellence.

“It is a great honor for us to bring Maestro Andrea Bocelli to Vienna as part of his anniversary tour. The fact that this concert is the only stop in the entire German-speaking region makes the evening truly special—for us as promoters, and for fans from Austria and beyond”, emphasizes organizer Klaus Leutgeb.

With this anniversary production, Bocelli celebrates the album that marked his global breakthrough in 1997 and established him as one of the most important voices of our time: Romanza. Songs such as “Con te partirò” and “Time to Say Goodbye” travelled the world, shaped an entire generation, and laid the foundation for the extraordinary career that has made him one of the most listened-to artists on the planet to this day.

An evening full of global hits

The concert at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium is the only stop of the tour in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, making it a cultural highlight far beyond national borders. The production promises a concert format that is both elegant and powerful, accompanied by a full orchestra and choir, with an artistic staging that presents Bocelli’s unmistakable voice in a truly monumental setting.

About Maestro Andrea Bocelli

One of the most recognizable voices in international music, Andrea Bocelli has sold nearly 90 million records and amassed over 20 billion streams. In addition to sold-out arena tours around the world and record-breaking livestream concerts, he has performed at major global events such as the Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup. Bocelli has received numerous honors, including a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRIT Awards, seven World Music Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

