i-charging

i-charging showcased its platform architecture covering every charging scale at Power2Drive 2026

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From 50 kW urban charging to 1.6 MW hub-scale operations, one architecture, all electric mobility applications.

i-charging, the Portuguese electric vehicle charging ecosystem company, presented the full breadth of its platform across charging infrastructure, digital intelligence and energy management, at Power2Drive 2026, held 23-25 June, in Munich. Founded in Porto and active across 36 countries on six continents, i-charging has built its ecosystem around a single conviction: the infrastructure that creates the most value is the infrastructure that can adapt."We built the i-charging ecosystem from day one as a single platform, so that every installation, regardless of application or scale, is built on the same architecture and can grow.", says Pedro Silva, CEO of i-charging.

One architecture. All mobility applications.

The i-charging ecosystem covers every electric mobility segment from a common platform: all-in-one solutions for space-constrained locations requiring full charging performance, and distributed systems that scale in power, outputs and applications as operations grow, from urban retail to large hubs, and from fleet depots to heavy-duty freight terminals and urban air mobility.

At the core is patented dynamic power allocation (EP4247656A1), which distributes available capacity across all active sessions in real time, ensuring installed power is never idle and every installation delivers maximum return.

The ecosystem extends beyond hardware. my.i-charging provides complete remote visibility, diagnostics and OTA updates across the entire network. omni-e integrates EV charging with on-site energy generation, storage and demand management, turning charging infrastructure into an active energy management asset.

Internationally recognised

i-charging has been recognised by Deloitte Fast 500 EMEA, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards, ABI Research as a global leader, and the Financial Times as one of Europe's fastest growing companies. Products are certified across CE, ETL/Intertek, Plug & Charge, Eichrecht, ISO 9001/14001/45001, Cyber Security, CTEP and RETIE.

About i-charging

i-charging is a Portuguese EV charging infrastructure company founded in 2019, headquartered in Porto and Atlanta. The company designs, manufactures and supports a complete charging ecosystem, covering charging infrastructure, digital intelligence, energy management and service, built on a single architecture that scales from urban public charging to heavy-duty fleet operations and urban air mobility. i-charging holds certifications to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, and its products are certified for markets worldwide. Awards include Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Portugal (2024 winner, 2025), Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA (2024 winner) and Financial Times 1000 Europe's Fastest Growing Companies 2026.

For more information, please visit www.i-charging.tech.

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