Odeskabel PJSC

From Solar String to Grid Connection:

Odeskabel showcases complete renewable energy cable solutions, featuring TÜV certified PV cables and HD 620-10C fully type tested Medium Voltage cables

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Odesa, Ukraine (ots)

As a European cable manufacturer with decades of experience, Odeskabel delivers reliable cable solutions for energy, industrial and infrastructure projects across international markets, combining proven product quality with flexible manufacturing capabilities.

The centerpiece of the Odeskabel's presentation is the introduction of a cable portfolio for renewable energy applications, combining TÜV certified photovoltaic cables and Medium Voltage power cables successfully type tested under the full HD 620 S3-10C program:

- The TÜV-certified PV cable range has been designed for reliable performance throughout the service life of photovoltaic systems, the cables support both rooftop and utility-scale solar projects.

- The company will also showcase its medium voltage cable family rated voltage 6-30 kV, which includes single and three-core, copper or aluminum, longitudinally sealed and longitudinally & radially sealed designs. Depending on project requirements, the cables can be supplied in unarmored or armored versions, with PE, PVC or LSZH outer sheath options.

A key milestone for the product family is the successful completion of the full HD 620 S3-10C type testing program, providing independent verification of performance, reliability and compliance with one of the most demanding European specifications for medium voltage cable.

- Complementing the portfolio is a broad range of LV power cables 0.6/1 and 1.8/3 kV, lan cables, fiber optic cables, etc.

Renewable energy projects require more than individual cable products. Beyond product portfolio, Odeskabel specially cares to support the customers with long-term experience and extensive engineering expertise in tailor-made respond in projects, paying our agility and dedication in full. Odeskabel can develop customized cable designs to meet specific technical and operational demands. The company's technical specialists can assist customers in selecting the most efficient cable solutions, thereby contributing to the optimization of the project's technical and economic parameters.

Visitors to Intersolar Europe are invited to meet the Odeskabel team at Stand A3.209 to discuss upcoming projects, technical requirements and partnership opportunities with EPC contractors, developers, distributors and utilities.

About company.

Odeskabel is among cable industry leaders in Ukraine. With over 75 years in the industry, the company is well rooted in the power cable segment but not only as it covers also telecom, data, fiber optic cables. For many years, the development priority of Odeskabel has been the production of high-quality products under "Made in Europe" motto, which has become the key to the market attractiveness of the company, especially for export markets.

Original-Content von: Odeskabel PJSC, übermittelt durch news aktuell