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enecess Introduces IEC-Compliant Monitoring Solutions to Improve Solar Plant Performance at Intersolar Europe 2026

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Munich, Germany (ots)

As photovoltaic (PV) asset owners face growing pressure to maximize energy yield while controlling operating costs, accurate performance monitoring and soiling analysis are becoming essential tools for efficient solar plant management.

At Intersolar Europe 2026, enecess will showcase two IEC-compliant monitoring solutions designed to simplify performance analysis and support data-driven operation and maintenance (O&M) decisions:

ecoSolarMonitor - a compact 3-in-1 irradiance monitoring sensor for IEC 61724 Class B performance ratio (PR) monitoring.

ecoDustAnalyzer - an intelligent soiling monitoring solution for real-time assessment of energy losses caused by dust accumulation.

Simplifying Performance Ratio Monitoring

Reliable performance ratio (PR) monitoring requires accurate measurement of irradiance and module temperature. Traditional weather stations often involve higher costs, complex installation procedures, and ongoing maintenance requirements.

The ecoSolarMonitor integrates three critical measurements into a single compact device:

Plane-of-array (POA) irradiance

Module temperature

Tilt angle

Designed for IEC 61724 Class B monitoring applications, the solution provides the key data required for performance evaluation while reducing installation complexity.

For bifacial PV systems, optional rear-side irradiance monitoring supports more accurate bifacial gain calculations and system performance analysis.

The sensor utilizes a low-maintenance conical diffuser design that minimizes dust accumulation and supports natural rain cleaning, helping reduce maintenance requirements throughout the system lifecycle.

With RS485 Modbus RTU communication, the ecoSolarMonitor integrates easily with existing inverters, data loggers, SCADA platforms, and monitoring systems.

Real-Time Soiling Monitoring for Smarter Cleaning Decisions

Soiling remains one of the most significant yet often underestimated causes of energy loss in photovoltaic systems. Many solar plant operators still rely on fixed cleaning schedules, which can lead to unnecessary maintenance expenses or avoidable production losses.

The ecoDustAnalyzer continuously measures soiling losses using an IEC 61724-1 compliant reference-module methodology. By comparing clean and soiled reference modules, the system quantifies actual energy losses caused by dust accumulation in real time.

This enables operators to:

Measure actual soiling losses continuously

Optimize cleaning schedules based on performance impact

Reduce unnecessary O&M costs

Increase plant energy yield

Evaluate cleaning ROI with greater confidence

The solution also supports seamless integration into existing monitoring infrastructures through RS485 Modbus RTU communication.

Supporting Data-Driven Solar Asset Management

"Solar asset owners increasingly need reliable operational data to maximize profitability and make informed maintenance decisions," said James, Sales Manager at enecess. "Our ecoSolarMonitor and ecoDustAnalyzer are designed to provide accurate, IEC-compliant monitoring while remaining easy to install and integrate into existing solar monitoring infrastructures."

Together, the two solutions provide EPC contractors, O&M providers, asset managers, and plant owners with critical environmental and performance data that support more efficient solar plant operation and improved long-term returns.

Meet enecess at Intersolar Europe 2026

Visitors are invited to meet the enecess team at Booth B5.556 during InterSolar Europe 2026 and learn how intelligent irradiance and soiling monitoring can help improve plant performance while reducing operational costs.

Event Information

Event: Intersolar Europe 2026

Date: June 23-25, 2026

Venue: Messe München, Germany

Booth: B5.556

For more information, visit www.enecess.com.

About enecess

enecess develops innovative monitoring solutions for photovoltaic systems, energy management, and smart energy applications. The company focuses on delivering practical, easy-to-deploy technologies that improve operational visibility, simplify system integration, and support data-driven energy management for renewable energy assets.

Original-Content von: enecess, übermittelt durch news aktuell