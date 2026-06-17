EVALAM

Evalam at Intersolar 2026 to Showcase EVALAM UC and UC+ and Lead the Future of Solar Energy

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Barcelona (ots)

Evalam, an international benchmark manufacturer specialized in the production of EVA for architectural and decorative applications, consolidates its position as a developer and producer of EVA encapsulants specifically designed for the photovoltaic industry through its participation in Intersolar Europe, the leading solar industry trade fair.

From June 23 to 25, 2026, at Stand A2.418, Evalam will showcase its EVALAM UC and EVALAM UC+ solutions. Both interlayers contribute to improving the efficiency and reliability of solar modules.

Developed to take photovoltaic module performance to a new level, these solutions optimize manufacturing processes, reduce production costs, and respond to the growing demands of an ever-evolving renewable energy sector.

EVALAM UC

EVALAM UC is a high-performance EVA encapsulant designed for photovoltaic applications, providing structural support, electrical insulation, protection, and high transparency in solar modules. Its thermal stability reduces shrinkage during lamination, facilitating the production process and lowering costs. In addition, its excellent adhesion, high light transmission, and optimal compatibility with module components improve system efficiency and reliability. Its structure promotes air evacuation, minimizes bubble formation, and reduces rejects, ensuring greater durability and module stability.

With a high gel content and excellent adaptability to both standard applications and BIPV, EVALAM UC is an efficient, stable, and versatile solution for demanding photovoltaic projects.

EVALAM UC+

EVALAM UC+ is an EVA encapsulant developed to maximize UV light capture, increasing transmission to the active silicon layers and improving photovoltaic module performance. It stands out for its high transparency, low haze, and excellent adhesion, ensuring stability, durability, and moisture resistance after lamination. Its design optimizes air evacuation, reduces bubbles, and improves lamination cycle efficiency, lowering production rejection rates and increasing overall module performance.

Key benefits of both solutions

Reduced production costs

Greater efficiency in lamination cycles

Increased durability and reliability of solar modules

With its participation in Intersolar Europe 2026, Evalam reaffirms its commitment to innovation and its role as a key technology partner in the development of advanced solutions for the photovoltaic industry.

Original-Content von: EVALAM, übermittelt durch news aktuell