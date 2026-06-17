Solesca

Solesca Brings Cloud-Based Solar Design Platform to Europe

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Munich (ots)

Solesca is the design platform behind 200+ GW of C&I, community, and ground-mount solar in the U.S. - from layout to stampable plan set. The largest developers and EPCs use it to bid more deals without the CAD handoff, running bankable yield simulations within 1% of PVsyst and AI-built layouts in one cloud-based tool. Unlimited projects on flat-fee licenses. solesca.com

Original-Content von: Solesca, übermittelt durch news aktuell